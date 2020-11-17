The South Carolina football team has its third and fourth opt out since the news of head coach Will Muschamp's dismissal.

Junior defensive back R.J. Roderick and freshman defensive tackle Makius Scott, have opted out of the final three games of the season, according the interim coach Mike Bobo. It's not yet apparent what either’s future plans are.

Roderick has played in six of South Carolina's seven games this season, collecting 23 tackles including a TFL and a pass breakup.

A Summerville, S.C. native from Cane Bay High, Roderick has played in 31 of 32 games since he joined the program. He has 134 career tackles and two interceptions.

Scott, a true freshman, has not played this season.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel Mukuamu joined Jaycee Horn as South Carolina players opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

