Rodgers: Beamer 'early lead for MVP' at Media Days

Put Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper in Shane Beamer's fan club after South Carolina's first-year coach spoke at SEC Media Days.

Seconds after Beamer finished his 25-minute press conference at the podium for SEC Media days the two former players gushed about Beamer and his message.

“A-plus, plus. That’s an early lead for MVP of SEC Media Days,” Rodgers said. “You know what I look at when you make a new coaching hire and look at if guys can be successful long term? Scheme should always change and will change but the person, the character and the leadership shouldn’t change. He has that in spades. I’d play for Shane Beamer in a heartbeat. Check that box. He will put a scheme together to be successful; you’ve seen it in his track record. The character, the integrity and he’s going to do that.”

Beamer spoke in large part about the Gamecocks' roster, even sneaking in a reference to recruiting some of the top tight ends in the country.

He apparently left a big impression on some of the conference's media with Harper saying he was a fantastic interview.

“Everything was excellent," Harper said. "Even his recruiting pitch to the tight ends out there: come to South Carolina and we’ll throw you the ball.”

South Carolina will finish up its stint at media days Monday afternoon with Nick Muse and JJ Enagbare accompanying him.

The Gamecocks open the season September 4 against Eastern Illinois.



