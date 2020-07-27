Over the next few months Roman went from getting attention from smaller schools to multiple programs from the SEC and ACC pushing for the right-hander’s services.

When Adrian Roman’s recruitment first started ramping up, he took the first few schools that reached out to him as a positive indicator of what’s to come.

“When South Carolina contacted me and I started talking to coach (Skylar) Meade, I had a great feeling about it. It just felt like the spot to be at. I did my research on each one and South Carolina had one of the top three best facilities in the nation. Their coaches treat you like family. South Carolina is not too far from home,” Roman said. “It just felt like home. It felt like the best decision compared to all the other schools.”

Roman, a pitcher in the 2022 class out of East Coweta (Ga.) High School, picked the Gamecocks over a handful of other high-level programs in large part because of the facilities and the coach he’d be playing under once arriving at South Carolina.

“Coach Meade, he’s a young coach so he’s very energetic and laid back. He’s easy to talk to; he’s one of those coaches you can talk to and you’re not very nervous or anxious. It’s very easy going,” he said. “I like him a lot.”

With Roman, he’s an arm that’s really taken off over the last six months, seeing his fastball go from touching 85 at times to sitting in the upper-80s and touching 90 miles per hour as well.

He’s not a finished product as well and working on cleaning up his mechanics, saying he still has “more in the tank” with the goal being to get into the mid-90s on his fastball.

“I’m a very calm, aggressive pitcher. I’m quiet but I attack hitters and throw strikes. I throw a four-seam fastball, cutter changeup and a knuckle curve,” Roman said. “I like attacking hitters and getting up in the count early. In my game, I get a lot of strikeouts, a lot of groundouts. I just perform. I just get a lot of outs and like to keep teams shut down and do my job to help my team win.”

This summer Roman went from being ranked outside PerfectGame’s to No. 266 in the 2022 class in the latest update and considered the No. 77 right-handed pitcher in the class as well.

Roman is in the middle of a very strong summer that turned heads, including South Carolina’s, and even played with two Gamecock 2022 commitments in lefty pitcher Blaise Grove and Jack Reynolds.

“They were very, very, very happy. They were happy I was going to join them and said I was going to be their roommate,” Roman said. “We can’t wait for the journey.”

Roman is still two years away from arriving on campus at South Carolina, but he is already thinking about what his career will look like in Columbia.

“I can’t wait to play in front of all those fans and put on the gamecock uniform and compete for a national championship. I know once I get there South Carolina is going to be a dominant team. They’re going to be high in the rankings, talked about a lot and cant wait to join that team and hopefully win multiple national championships if God permits.”