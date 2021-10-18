Rosendo Louis enters transfer portal

South Carolina reserve linebacker Rosendo Louis has entered the NCAA transfer portal, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

A former three-star prospect in the 2018 class, Louis has played in six games during the 2021 season, mostly on special teams. He's registered one tackle as a redshirt junior.

Louis graduated high school early and saw action as a true freshman for the Gamecocks in 2018, playing in 7 games and making 12 tackles. His career in Columbia was at times hampered by injury; he missed the spring of his sophomore season with a shoulder problem, then missed the entirety of 2020 after a torn tendon in his quad required surgery.