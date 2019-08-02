Entering his sophomore season on campus, he'll likely see plenty of time in the middle of South Carolina's defense but will also get a chance to show what he can do at a different position: SAM linebacker.

When healthy last season, Rosendo Louis saw almost all of his playing and practice time at the middle linebacker spot.

“He's still going to get some time there," SAMs coach Kyle Krantz said of Louis at middle linebacker. "But he’s strong, physical and can do what we need him to do there.”

Louis battled a few injuries before his freshman season, playing in seven games with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery but missed the spring nursing another shoulder injury.

This year he's expected to factor into the linebacker rotation whether it's at the MIKE or SAM spot once the season starts.

Friday was the first chance for Louis to get back to playing football full-tilt since last season in the Gamecocks' first practice.

“He worked extremely hard this offseason and I think he’s ready to roll," Krantz said.

Louis Jr. worked at the SAM spot with Eldridge Thompson, Danny Fennell and freshman Jahmar Brown as practice got underway.

Thompson and Fennell were two guys who played last season but were sidelined with major injuries before the season ended.

Thompson played in just three games with five tackles after a shoulder injury ended his season prematurely. He'll now be a sixth-year senior this season while Fennell, who tore his ACL against Clemson comes in as one of the Gamecocks' frontline pass rushers.



Both were dressed and full participants in practice, although Will Muschamp said at SEC Media Days Fennell may be on a pitch count when practice starts.

“They worked extremely hard this spring and this offseason about getting their bodies ready. They ran around good," Krantz said. "It’s good; it’s exciting to have them back out there with this.”

With those four guys working at SAM, it gives Krantz plenty of versatile options to work with at the position with those three and Jahmar Brown, a freshman the staff is high on in the 2019 class.

“They’re all guys that can go in there and play and all have different skill sets. It’s the same thing as nickel. We’re going to find a way to put our best players on the field to be successful."

The Gamecocks ask their SAM linebacker to do a few different things that can range from coming up in run defense to dropping back in coverage to rushing the passer.

With the group he's currently working with, Krantz sees a few different players that each bring something new to the table.

“I think it’s good to have versatility at all positions," he said. "And that position, sometimes we’re going to need a bigger body and sometimes we’re going to need someone who can cover. To have guys that have skill sets to do either/or or both, that’s good."