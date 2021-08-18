Ross talks transition to South Carolina

With the Gamecocks less than three weeks away from beginning the season, now it’s up to Ross to get caught up to the point where he can make an impact defensively.

After missing the first few practices out with COVID protocols, Wednesday was Ross’s third practice and first in full pads since arriving at South Carolina over the summer.

The start to Tyrese Ross’ training camp was a little delayed, but now the transfer safety is full steam ahead.

“Just get my feet back under me. Guys have been rolling for a little while so I’m just getting back acclimated to the way of things and how we run things,” Ross said. “Every day in the film room I’m asking questions and making sure I do everything I’m supposed to do.”

Coming out of high school, Ross made the trek across the entire country going from Jacksonville, Florida to Washington State where he spent three seasons in what was an eye-opening experience for the safety.

“I was out on my own. It was actually a big decision for me to go out there 2,000 miles away from home,” he said. “I had to grow up fast. It helped me learn that. It helped me and I was grateful for that opportunity.”

Now, Ross is back a short four hours away from his hometown in Columbia, South Carolina where he’s expected to fill a big role in the Gamecocks’ secondary.

Getting closer to home was important for him, but he was sold on Shane Beamer and the staff because of the way they treat players.

“Really just the coaching staff and the atmosphere the coaching staff is known for. That was a big part of it. The coaching staff, I really believe in what we’re doing right now. That was my biggest focus: the coaching staff and being around the fans,” he said.

“The strength staff and how they treat us, how they care for us and everything from hydration to making sure we’re god off the field. The staff and how much they care for us is the biggest thing that stood out.”

Since he’s been back Ross has worked with the second-team defense at free safety with the hopes, obviously, of working into the starting rotation at some point.

White’s gotten a taste now of coordinator Clayton White’s 4-2-5 scheme and thinks his thumper style translates well to what the Gamecocks are doing defensively.

“My skill set is very versatile, being able to communicate and get guys lined up,” he said. “Coach White is real big on being physical and that’s a big part of my game. Just be physical as I can and be aggressive and fast.”

Ross’ role is still to be determined as the Gamecocks motor through training camp. Wednesday was his first full day in pads—he was eager to say he did lay a few big hits—and likes what he’s seen so far.

“I love coach White’s system. I think it’s physical and we run a lot of multiple schemes,” Ross said. “Everything coach White does he does a great job of communicating to make sure guys are trying to learn the plays and know where they’re lined up at. I love what we do schematically, definitely."