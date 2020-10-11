 South Carolina Football: Antario Brown backs off Gamecocks commitment
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-11 11:45:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Running back backs off South Carolina pledge

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
Savannah (Ga.) Beach class of 2021 three-star running back Antario Brown has decommitted from South Carolina, the 5-foot-11, 213-pounder announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

"Due to some unforeseen circumstances, I will be decommitting from the University of South Carolina," Brown said. "I would like to (thank) Coach Muschamp, Coach Kitchings and the whole coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. With that being said, I will be re-opening my recruitment.

"I'm grateful for where I'm at. In god I trust."

Brown originally committed to the Gamecocks in August over Virginia Tech.

