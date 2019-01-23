Caleb Kinlaw will officially rejoin the Gamecocks next season after being granted a sixth-year of eligibility, he tweeted Wednesday night.

A few days after losing one running back this week to transferring, the Gamecocks found out today they'll be getting one back into the fold next season.

Kinlaw missed the entire season last year after tearing his ACL in practice during preseason practice and applied for his sixth year immediately after that.

With him returning the Gamecocks get a key special teams player back. Kinlaw plays primarily special teams, appearing in 12 games as a junior and racking up 47 yards on four carries.

Kinlaw walked-on with the Gamecocks after starting his career at Wisconsin. He spent two years in the Big 10 and picked up just seven carries before transferring to Pearl River Community College then coming to Columbia.

Along with Kinlaw, the Gamecocks now have three backs that logged major carries last year coming back—Rico Dowdle, AJ Turner and Mon Denson—with two redshirt freshmen Lavonte Valentine and Deshaun Fenwick in the fold with Kevin Harris, who enrolled in January.