Star running back MarShawn Lloyd has entered the transfer portal according to multiple sources. The news comes one day after he scrubbed his social media accounts of all mentions of South Carolina and changed his location from Columbia to Wilmington, Delaware, his hometown.

South Carolina football lost another name to the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, and this one was the most significant hit yet.

Lloyd was the most consistent offensive weapon for South Carolina through the first eight games of the season before suffering a deep thigh bruise that held him out of the next three. Even with his abbreviated action he rushed for 573 yards and 5.2 yards per carry with nine rushing touchdowns to go along with a pair of receiving scores.

He originally committed to the program in May 2019 when Will Muschamp was at the helm, but opted to hold his commitment after Shane Beamer replaced Muschamp 19 months later.

Across two seasons in the program he accounted for over 1,000 scrimmage yards, and will be a major piece for the offense to replace. Fellow running back Christian Beal-Smith is also out of eligibility as a graduate transfer, and tight end Jaheim Bell — who filled in as the lead back while Lloyd and Beal-Smith were injured — has also entered the transfer portal. Between those three players the Gamecocks will have to replace 220 carries, 982 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns next season.

For all the latest updates on South Carolina players entering the transfer portal, bookmark our transfer portal tracker on the insider's forum.



