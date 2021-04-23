But the Gamecocks are planning on using their backs for much, much more in the offense, especially early as they figure out other skill groups.

And with a 1,000-yard rusher returning and incorporating back a five-star freshman, why wouldn’t the Gamecocks try and pound the ball as much as possible?

It’s not a secret South Carolina is probably going to try run the ball and run the ball quite often this season.

“We will rely on them heavily for production in the pass game, whether it’s screens or quick passing game or getting them out in play action pass,” offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said.

“We’re going to maximize them and lean on them early. What helps a good quarterback? A good run game, a good running back and a five yard check down that turns into 20, screen passes, and getting the ball out of his hands quickly.”

The running back group, outside of maybe the offensive line, is the most experienced unit on the offensive side of the ball and by far the most productive skill unit returning.

With questions at receiver as the Gamecocks decide which players will contribute this season, the running back room will be used heavily as the other offensive groups are figured out.

But it won’t be just be handing the ball off and telling the back to run straight, but trying to use them in passing game to take pressure off a young quarterback and create mismatches with multiple backs on the field at the same time.

“We have guys we can hand the ball off to 35 times a game, we have guys where we can throw the ball out of the backfield and use as receiver types as well,” Satterfield said. “That group as far as getting your best guys on the field could allow you to use some personnel groupings to get multiple backs out there at times.”

Using backs in the passing game is a pillar of what Satterfield wants to do offensively, taking the same approach as mentor Joe Brady, who was at LSU in 2019.

In that offensive running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught 55 passes, third most on the team, and four other running backs caught three passes that season.

While it’s impossible to replicate that LSU team, but Satterfield wants it to look similar schematically.

“It’s going to resemble it,” he said. “The philosophy and foundation is going to look a lot like LSU did that year.”

Kevin Harris is the big name in the room, coming off a 1,138 yards rushing and 15 rushing touchdowns, but he also tacked on 159 receiving yards on 21 receptions last season and caught a touchdown pass.

Incorporating five-star MarShawn Lloyd into the mix with some inexperienced but talented players like ZaQuandre White and Rashad Amos. White’s been met with rave reviews this spring in regards to his energy and ability.

“I really think Z-White is coming along… He shows up every day. He’s tough, he doesn’t miss a rep, and he’s accountable,” Satterfield said. “He has unbelievable energy, so we’re really excited about Z on top of the other guys we have coming back.”