That's been the plan since the four-star prospect announced a commitment to the Gamecocks in April, but he's periodically received new major offers since then from programs like Southern Cal, Ohio State and UCLA, with the latest coming from Stanford, one of his dream schools.

The long-time class of 2019 pledge from Lutheran High in Orange, Calif. announced on Wednesday, also his birthday, that he's sticking with his commitment to South Carolina and will enroll at the school in January.

“South Carolina is family,” Hilinski said following his commitment back in April. “They haven’t stopped treating me the same way since they started recruiting me. I feel comfortable there and I think it’s the best place for myself and for my family.”

The 6-foot-4, 218-pounder, who has 32 offers to his name, has remained firmly committed to the Gamecocks, spending countless hours convincing other top prospects to join him in Columbia. But Hilinski wanted to take his birthday as an opportunity to publicly solidify his plans and put to rest any lingering rumors that he might consider Stanford.

Hilinski was last on South Carolina's campus for an unofficial visit in June, but Hilinski and his family will be in Columbia this weekend to take in the Gamecocks' matchup with Tennessee. Hilinski's entire family is planning on making a move to the state of South Carolina and will be continuing the process of making that move happen while in the area.

Hilinski will sign with South Carolina during the early signing period before enrolling in January.

Rivals.com ranks Hilinski as the No. 63 overall prospect in his class and the No. 3 pro-style quarterback.

