The Alabama coach with eight SEC championships and six national titles remembers taking his Crimson Tide team into Columbia riding a 19-game win streak and left on a losing streak after the Gamecocks upended his Tide 35-21.

HOOVER, ALA.—It’s been almost nine years, but Nick Saban still remembers his last game at Williams-Brice.

“I remember a lot. We got lining kicked out of our britches in the game over there,” Saban said. “We had won 19 games in row leading up to that game and they really played a great game against us and took advantage of a lot of situations and exposed us in a lot of different ways.”

Now nine years later, Saban will bring Alabama back to Columbia for the first meeting between the two teams since that day in October, the Gamecocks’ only victory over a No. 1 team in program history.

He won’t be squaring off with Steve Spurrier this time, instead coaching against Will Muschamp, someone who he’s very familiar with.

Muschamp spent the 2002-04 seasons working with Saban at LSU where the two won a national title in 2003 and then again as the Miami Dolphins’ defensive coordinator under Saban in the NFL where the fourth-year South Carolina made a positive impression early.

“I remember we were practicing in the run up for a game my first year there and he came up and watched practice. I got to know him and talked to him and liked him. I think soon after that we had an opening and somebody recommended Will,” Saban said.

“Because I had a good feeling about the meeting we had in Atlanta, we interviewed him. he’s an extremely hard worker, a very knowledgeable guy, he has great leadership and players respond well to him. He’s got toughness about him, which I think is important to instill, especially on defense with your players. he did an outstanding job. Within a year or two he was the coordinator and went on to Miami with us. I never had any doubt that will would be extremely successful as a coach.”

This year’s Sept. 14 matchup at Williams-Brice will be the third all-time matchup between the two with the first two coming in Muschamp’s time at Florida.

Saban won the first two matchups and is a perfect 16-0 in games he’s coached against former assistant coaches in his time at Alabama.

It’s a trend Muschamp will try and buck this season and Saban knows, similar to 2010, it won’t be a cakewalk for his team this season.

“We have a lot of respect for Will and what he’s done at South Carolina and the team they have. It’s always a challenging place to play and it’s going to be a difficult game for us. Our players need to be ready to go.”