The South Carolina football team will get one of its top offensive linemen back for the 2020 season.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson indicated on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he's set to return to the Gamecocks next season for his final year of eligibility.

Hutcherson, a two-year starter for the Gamecocks, went through Senior Day festivities earlier this year, so it was previously up in the air whether he would return.

With Hutcherson back, the Gamecocks return four of their five starting offensive linemen next season with sixth-year senior Donell Stanley the lone starter who has exhausted his eligibility.