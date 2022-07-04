Safety Jaden Robinson commits to South Carolina

Robinson is a safety out of Lake City, Florida's Columbia High School, though it's possible he could see some time at outside linebacker at the college level as well. He is a 6-foot-1, 222-pounder ranked as the No. 26 safety and No. 70 player in Florida's 2023 cycle.

South Carolina finally has its first four-star verbal pledge in the Class of 2023: Jaden Robinson has committed to the Gamecocks.

Robinson visited South Carolina for the weekend of the spring game and came away impressed, making that known on Twitter. Momentum started swinging the Gamecocks' way following that visit, and now he is locked in his spot with Shane Beamer's program following his official visit on the June 24th weekend.

Robinson is a talented, athletic defensive piece who has spent time as a safety and outside linebacker at the high school level.

Beamer talked after the Gamecocks' spring game. He didn't outwardly say that the weekend resulted in a commitment, but he did allude to the fact that the entire showcase – the fans in the pregame walk to the stadium, the 20,000-plus that showed up, and the overall environment under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium – boosted the program's momentum to potentially start landing some players in the Class of 2023.

“We tell recruits all the time that it’s a great time to be coming into this program,” Beamer said. “I can’t tell you how many people tell me every single week that they’ve never been more excited about South Carolina football than what they are right now. And I think that’s very evident with the environment tonight and with the amount of prospects that were here.”

Robinson joined a whopping 13 official visitors this weekend from the 2023 class, and we're certain he's not the last recruit impacted by the experience.