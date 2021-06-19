South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty is one of the best football players in New Bern (N.C.) High School history and now he's the primary recruiter for one of the school's best up-and-coming talents, class of 2023 defensive tackle Keith Sampson, Jr., also known as KJ.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder doesn't yet have a Rivals rankings, but with an early offer list that includes schools like South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and North Carolina, among others, it's obvious that Sampson is a national-level prospect.

The big man has emerged as a priority for South Carolina football and just wrapped up a multi-day unofficial visit at the school.