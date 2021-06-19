Sampson 'blessed' to be recruited by New Bern great Hardesty
South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty is one of the best football players in New Bern (N.C.) High School history and now he's the primary recruiter for one of the school's best up-and-coming talents, class of 2023 defensive tackle Keith Sampson, Jr., also known as KJ.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder doesn't yet have a Rivals rankings, but with an early offer list that includes schools like South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and North Carolina, among others, it's obvious that Sampson is a national-level prospect.
The big man has emerged as a priority for South Carolina football and just wrapped up a multi-day unofficial visit at the school.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news