News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Sanders hoping to become two-sport athlete

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral.com
@collynptaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALLWill Muschamp hasn’t been shy or hesitant to let his players go off and play multiple sports in their times at South Carolina. Bruce Ellington did it under Steve Sp...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}