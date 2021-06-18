Sanders named to US Collegiate National Team

Will Sanders was scheduled to go to the Cape Cod League this summer. That won't happen.

Instead, he'll be representing his country, pitching for the United States Collegiate National team.

Sanders was named to the team Friday morning after a sensational freshman season, becoming the first CNT player since Tyler Johnson in 2016. Mark Kingston served on the coaching staff in 2019.

Other Gamecocks who've played for the team include David Hollins, Brian Williams, Jared Baker, Jason Haynie, Adam Everett, Landon Powell, Matt Campbell, Justin Smoak, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Grayson Greiner.

Sanders went 6-3 this year as a freshman with a 3.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched.

Complete 2021 USA Collegiate National Team Schedule

(All Matchups are Stars vs. Stripes)

July 2 - Danville, Va., 7 p.m.

July 3 - Burlington, N.C., TBD

July 4 - Cary, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

July 6 - Greeneville, Tenn., 7 p.m.

July 7 - Johnson City, Tenn., 7 p.m.

July 8 - Bristol, Tenn., 7 p.m.

July 9 - Elizabethton, Tenn., 7 p.m.

July 10 - Kingsport, Tenn., TBD

July 13 - Pulaski, Va., 7 p.m.

July 14 - Princeton, W. Va., 7 p.m.

July 15 - Bluefield, W. Va, 6:30 p.m.

----

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.



