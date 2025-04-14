Sania Feagin selected 21st overall by Los Angeles Sparks

Four years and two National Championships later, Sania Feagin is officially off to the WNBA.

The former Gamecock who won everything there was to win in a collegiate uniform saw her professional dreams realized on Monday night when the Los Angeles Sparks drafted her with with the No. 21 overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

Feagin arrived to the program from Ellenwood, Ga. prior to the 2021-22 season, and spent most of her first three seasons coming off the bench. Every single year in Columbia, her stats ticked up. She increased her totals from year-to-year in minutes, points, rebounds, assists and blocks all four years, developing from sparing bench contributor to regular, dominant starter on an elite team.

She closed her time in Columbia by starting all 39 games on South Carolina's National Runner-up team, averaging 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while also quarterbacking South Carolina's defense. Feagin also had 44 points and 33 rebounds across South Carolina's six NCAA Tournament wins en route to the 2024 National Championship Game.

*******************************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina women's basketball