To say it's been a tense few days for college football and college sports in general would be an understatement.

With the Big 10 reportedly set to postpone its football season, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey put out a statement on social media saying the conference is still deciding what its next steps are.

"The SEC has been deliberate at each step since March: slowed return to practice, delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester, developed testing protocols. We know concerns remain," he tweeted. "We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so...every day."

News broke over the weekend about the Big 10 opting to push the football season to the spring but no other conference has come out about any potential cancelation or postponement.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported the SEC was getting together Monday in a previously unscheduled meeting to discuss the news from the Big 10.

A few hours later, Sankey's tweet came out, and it certainly looks based on the tweet the SEC is going to try and play until they can't.

Right now the Gamecocks and every other SEC team is on campus currently and will begin preseason camp Aug. 17 before the start of the season Sept. 26.

South Carolina is set to welcome students back this month before the start of the fall semester which starts Aug. 20.

