Satterfield, the Gamecocks’ newest offensive coordinator is coming over from the Carolina Panthers and gave the first glimpse Monday into what his offense might look like in Columbia.

Both Marcus Satterfield and Shane Beamer have learned from some of the more well respected offensive minds in football from Lincoln Riley to Matt Rhule and Joe Brady, and now will take tidbits from all of those and put them into the Gamecocks’ playbook this year.

“We’re going to blend what Shane did at Oklahoma, what I’ve done my entire life, what I learned from Joe Brady and try to maximize our personnel,” Satterfield said. “The cool thing about our offense is we can move people all over the field.”

Also see: Latest on the defensive staff opening

Satterfield most recently was with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach, learning from one of the brightest young offensive minds in football right now with Joe Brady.

He’s also worked as offensive coordinator under Matt Rhule at Temple, taking some things from him as well. Beamer, who coached under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, has mentioned before bringing some of those concepts to South Carolina as well.

Brady, who was the architect of LSU’s prolific 2019 offense, has become a big mentor to Satterfield, he said, and Satterfield mentioned learning a lot about creating opportunities based off formations.

Also see: Breaking down the latest hoops commitment

“Wherever we can put people to create mismatches, which is what Joe (does). I learned a lot from him this year being able to get in different formations and get a guy with a certain skill set lined up on another defender that gives us a mismatch and utilize him,” Satterfield said. “The main focus of our offense is to create explosive plays, score touchdowns in the red zone and win the situation. Then first and foremost: don’t beat yourself, play clean football and take care of the football."

Satterfield has been on campus and working with his new roster for less than 24 hours, so he’s hesitant to say exactly what the offense will look like in terms of a spread or pro-style or RPO-based offense.

He mentioned he wants an offense adaptable to the personnel in the game.

“It’ll be a brand I don’t think you can put a label on. It depends on the personnel you have. Maybe certain personnel allows you to be more RPO-driven or spread and quarterback run,” Satterfield said. “Then there’s other personnel that allows you to be more pro-style with empty formations and a progression passing game.”

Also see: Full recap from Monday's press conferences

The Gamecocks have a 1,000-yard rusher returning in Kevin Harris and will get five-star freshman MarShawn Lloyd back from an ACL injury. Luke Doty comes back for his second year on campus as well.

Nick Muse, the team's second-leading receiver, is coming back for his final year of eligibility.