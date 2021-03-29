GamecockCentral - Satterfield discusses QB progression during early spring

"Coming from the NFL, it’s one thing you look for in the draft, a big brain and a natural passer. He has a big brain. I knew he was an above the line passer, but I didn’t know how natural he was," Satterfield explained. "I’m excited to continue working on his fundamentals and creating the best version of him."

Doty's athleticism is significant potential weapon for the offense, something Satterfield detailed on Monday in terms of Doty being able to get out of trouble, buy time, or pick up yards on designed runs. In spring, Satterfield has made a point to afford the sophomore the chance to continue coming along with his arm while the team is not playing another squad.

"It’s really good to put him in situations where he can use his arm, and I’ve been really pleased so far," he said. "What I'm trying to get him to do right now is if we have to run, run, but forcing him to make the throw. Right now we're trying to develop him into the best passer he can possibly be."

True freshman Colten Gauthier, who enrolled in Columbia in January, has impressed Satterfield with what he's picked up in terms of pre-snap reads, the playbook, and the like, calling the amount of stuff that's been given to Gauthier and the other quarterbacks "shocking."

Said Satterfield: "He should be a senior in high school right now and he’s been able to learn it and execute it. We threw a ton on that kid and he’s done a really, really nice job. He’s put on some weight, he’s almost 220 pounds. Elite arm talent, really excited with where he’s going."

St. Francis transfer Jason Brown, moving over from an FCS program that ran the spread, has also adjusted well and shown his talent, according to Satterfield.

"We expected him to have a certain maturity about him, he’s shown that," said Satterfield. "He’s made some really good throws and flashes."

Satterfield also made a point to discuss walk-on Connor Jordan, a player whose work ethic was singled out by the first-year assistant.

"I think he surprises some people with some of the throws he makes, but doesn’t surprise him or me. He plays with confidence, leads in and out of the huddle," Satterfield said.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule visited with the staff in conjunction with the program's Pro Day recently and expressed amazement at how much of the offense had been installed so early in spring ball, according to an anecdote Satterfield passed along on Monday.

That, according to Satterfield, was by design. He's also liked how the players in his room have handled it.

"We've implemented a ton, and on purpose. It’s been really nice to see them go out and execute it," Satterfield said.