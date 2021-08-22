Satterfield discusses tight end position

Halfway through preseason practice, Marcus Satterfield seemed overall positive about the position with him high on St. Francis transfer EJ Jenkins.

Entering training camp, one of the strengths of South Carolina’s offense was expected to be the tight end group and so far that’s been the case.

“After about five practices I realized I have to make sure he’s able to move and we can utilize him. We don’t even have a name for it,” Satterfield said. “He’s kind of a receiver and kind of a tight end. We’ve made some personnel groupings to make sure he’s in situations to utilize his frame, his size.”

Jenkins, who came in before spring practice from St. Francis, is every bit of 6-foot-7 and listed at 243 pounds.

In 2019 he caught 39 passes for 779 yards—an average of 20 yards per catch—for 13 touchdowns.

During practice Jenkins has worked with both the receivers and the tight end group with Satterfield trying to find as many ways as possible to get him on the field.

“We’re not going to put him against a 275-pound five technique and expect him to win every time but he can do a little bit at the line of scrimmage in the box on certain plays then get split out wide and use his size,” Satterfield said. “We have to get a couple plays a game where we can create mismatches with him versus different body types.”

Aside from Jenkins, the Gamecocks have a proven tight end in Nick Muse but a handful of talented albeit inexperienced players as well who’ve looked good so far in practice.

Satterfield specifically mentioned Keveon Mullins, who had three catches for 110 yards last season before an injury derailed his year.

“Keveon Mullins is a young guy who hasn’t seen a lot of action who is super athletic and has a tremendous ceiling,” he said. “Coach (Erik) Kimrey has done a nice job every single day of grinding him out to make sure he reaches his potential this year and make sure we get him on the field this year cause he’s special athletically.”

The two biggest names—literally outside of Jenkins—are Muse and Jaheim Bell, who have taken first team reps in open portions of practice.

Bell has played just about every position but quarterback and offensive line, lining up some at running back, fullback and receiver during the spring game and some of practice.

“Jaheim Bell, he’s got a chance to be a really special player at multiple positions. He’s a tight end but can play a little bit of everywhere,” Satterfield said. “Nick Muse is consistency, toughness, competitive. He’s very smart. He’s making plays out there every single day."