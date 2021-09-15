Satterfield eager to delve more into Gamecock playbook

Despite a close game against East Carolina last weekend, Satterfield says that’s still the case and the Gamecocks haven’t put much of their offense on film heading into Georgia this weekend.

Playing typically FCS or Group of 5 opponents gives SEC coordinators like Marcus Satterfield a chance to run the bread and butter types of plays in his offense and work out some of the kinks before eight conference games.

“I would say we’ve not shown a lot. The first game we got control pretty quick and we just basically ran the same two run plays the entire game in the second half. The other day, we kept shooting ourselves in the foot going three and out,” he said. “We had no rhythm and couldn’t get anything going and ended up running the same play over and over again.”

The Gamecocks struggled in the first half offensively in a 20-17 win over the Pirates but responded with a better second half scoring 13 points and averaging over six yards per play compared to no first-half points and just three yards per play.

There’s been some growing pains for the Gamecocks—especially with back-to-back slow starts in the run game—something Satterfield called “very frustrating” and hopes to get a little more creative in the run game as he gets a better idea of what each back does well in games.

“You’re sitting here two games into it and feel like you haven’t gotten the meat and potatoes of the run game going of what you envisioned going into the season,” he said. “We’re anxious to continue working hard in practice to be in a situation where we can get the run game going and get the full allotment of plays and schemes out there available.”

The possibilities for the Gamecocks offensively can still continue to get better, although the road becomes much tougher. South Carolina has No. 2 Georgia this week before hosting Kentucky after that.

For Satterfield, he thinks the playbook can continue to expand against SEC teams as the Gamecocks get deeper into different schemes, bringing up specifically Dakereon Joyner.

“There’s still a lot out there obviously with DK can do and bring to the table, along with some of other guys,” Satterfield said. “Then keep putting some of the backs in certain situations. There’s still a lot out there. I’m looking forward to getting it to grow. We have it planted. Now we just have to get it to grow.”

What should help the Gamecocks from a playbook perspective is getting Luke Doty back, although the staff is not sure specifically when he’ll be back.

The staff “fully expects” Doty back this week according Beamer, and if he is it pairs the Joyner package with the Gamecocks’ downfield passing game.

“Luke can operate through the DK package so we are constantly growing the DK package and the multiple backfield stuff,” Satterfield said. “We had plays on there if Luke was able to go he could have gone and executed. Him and Zeb (Noland) are going to operate the same type of passing game and run action game and keeper game.”