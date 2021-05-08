 South Carolina Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield evaluates offensive line after spring
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 10:51:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Satterfield evaluates offensive line after spring

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
South Carolina offensively still has questions to answer, but one thing the Gamecocks don’t think they’ll have to worry about for the most part is the group up front.

The offensive line, returning four starters from last year’s group, is one of the more experienced groups offensively and the Gamecocks are hoping that translates onto the field this


Photo by Katie Dugan
Photo by Katie Dugan

“Any time you can have SEC experience and you have experience on the O-line, you have a chance. That doesn’t mean those are the guys who are going to play but it means you have a chance. They’ve done something,” line coach Greg Adkins said. “You can tell the difference in a guy that has, at that position, more reps than others.”

South Carolina lost only one starter from last year’s unit that had a very up and down season in 2020.

They paved the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in Kevin Harris but struggling to protect the passer. Coming out of spring, offensive coordinator said the pass blocking will need to continue improving.

“The one thing they have to improve on, like any offensive line on this planet in college football, is pass protection,” Satterfield said, “especially with the way we throw the ball and the different launch points by the quarterback.”

Last season the Gamecocks were the third-worst in the SEC in pressures allowed (124) and last in pressure rate (pressures per drop back) at 35.8 percent.

Satterfield said protection this spring hasn’t been bad, and sometimes what looks like bad protection could stem from quarterback play.

“I’m not down on their pass protection. I think they’ve done an excellent job. They’re protecting young quarterbacks who aren’t always where they’re supposed to be,” Satterfield said. “Sometimes if you were watching from a spaceship you’d think they weren’t protecting that well, but it’s on us as quarterbacks getting in and out of the pocket. It’s on us and not on them.”

South Carolina loses Hutcherson but returns six players who started at least one game last season, including three—Dylan Wonnum, Jovaughn Gwyn and Eric Douglas—who started every game.

Replacing Hutcherson at left guard will be a top priority—Jaylen Nichols took first team reps there this spring—but Satterfield likes the direction things are going.

“I like their physicality. You can depend on our O-line. They’re going to show up and they’re going to practice. They’re tough guys, mentally and physically,” he said.

“I really, really, really like the direction coach Adkins has them going. I think we have seven or eight guys who are on or above the line in this league and I think they’re going to allow us, along with those running backs, to protect the young quarterbacks early on.”

