“I know the only way you’re going to have success is if you’re in this thing together. I guess it’s cliché and you can write it as a Vince Lombardi quote but it’s the truth. Until you’re bought in to do that it’s never going to happen. It’ll all be fake.”

Marcus Satterfield knows when he says it, the wording and verbiage comes off more like an inspirational poster than it does the truth.

Satterfield, the Gamecocks’ first-year offensive coordinator, is now working on building what South Carolina’s offense is going to look like this year and on building team camaraderie and is trying to find different ways to do it.

One of those has been an open door policy to not only his office but the Gamecock offensive meeting rooms to give players a glimpse behind the curtain, so to speak, and a chance to see how coaches are evaluating practice as it goes.

“All comers can come up there. It’s amazing how much they can learn in that environment,” Satterfield said. “They can see how you’re working and watching the tape and how they fit in. Slowly but surely it turns into us the players and you the coaches to we, the South Carolina Gamecocks.”

He’s not sure if other coaches do it or the frequency of it across college football but wanted to do it at South Carolina because it helps bring guys closer together.

So far, it’s been a big hit for the team with guys up in the coaches’ offices and meeting rooms on a daily basis.

“I go up to the offensive meeting room all the time to talk with the coaches, go over plays and just talk about life outside of football,” ZaQuandre White said. “With this coaching staff, it’s more than football. It’s deeper.”

Nick Muse said he’s visiting with Satterfield for at least two hours almost daily and guys are coming in as well to break down film and maybe catch a little bit of the NCAA tournament on TV as well.

“I take advantage of that every day. After our lifts I’m in the room with coach (Connor) Shaw, coach (Nick) Coleman and all those guys. We’re watching film, breaking down what we can to get better whether it’s from last practice or walk-through. It’s fun to go in there and sit in there,” Jason Brown said. “I was in there for three hours with those guys just watching film and watching cut ups for next week. Everybody’s welcome in there.”

But it’s not just Satterfield.

The Gamecocks’ staff typically has open-door policies and it’s been big for the players, who seem to be enjoying it as spring practice begins.

“It’s been a pleasure. Coach (Justin) Stepp is a big relationships guy,” Jalen Brooks said. “He always has an open door. I can go into his office any time of day, any day of the week. It’s a really good atmosphere with him.”