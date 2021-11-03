Satterfield not ruling out playing two quarterbacks against Florida

That could mean a lot of different things, including starting a third different quarterback this season in Jason Brown, and Marcus Satterfield didn’t rule out having multiple quarterbacks play this weekend.

With Zeb Noland’s status for Saturday in question, the Gamecocks are down to two scholarship quarterbacks operating at 100 percent and having to formulate a plan behind center to try and win against Florida.

“I’m searching my philosophy all the time. I can definitely see where possibly the two quarterbacks going into this week. They’ve all earned the right,” he said. “You're always protecting Colten, just from the standpoint of redshirting and things of that nature. But I definitely can see a situation where two guys would be out there playing at some point.”

Noland’s been limited in practice this week coming off what South Carolina called a minor surgery on a torn meniscus, leaving Brown and freshman Colten Gauthier to handle the bulk of the first-team reps during the bye week.

This week Noland’s done some work with the first team but it’s also been Brown and to a degree Gauthier getting ready to play as well if Noland isn’t available.

Playing two quarterbacks—whether it be Noland and Brown or Brown and Gauthier— is always a risk and Satterfield mentioned it’s a little different than Florida’s two-quarterback system with Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson.

“I think if it's a like in their position those two guys have certain athletic skill sets that are super athletic, they can all can do a bunch of different things. From that standpoint, I think that's fun,” he said.

“This circumstance with us it's because of injury. So one guy's not 100 percent and the other guy is 100 percent but just getting into play action. So I think it's a little different coming from our arena, as opposed to there’s.”

Noland this season has played in five games, completing 57.4 percent of his passes for an average of 7.4 yards per attempt. He’s thrown six touchdowns to one interception.

Brown is coming off his best performance against a FBS opponent this season; he finished going 8-for-14 for 84 yards, one touchdown and an interception when inserted during garbage time against Texas A&M.

For Brown, who because of injuries to Luke Doty and now Noland has bounced between second and third string all season, this could be what Satterfield’s calling a “perfect storm” if he does indeed start or play against Florida.

“I think he's farther along is because he's played a lot of football even though whatever level it doesn't matter,” Satterfield said. "I told him today, if you get a chance to get in there, it's a perfect storm for us because you're able to get here. Get your feet wet feel the speed of an SEC football game. Be on the headsets, hear it…There's a reason for everything like this. This is a great time for you to have a chance to play and show what you can do. We didn't decide to throw him in the fire. We were able to ease him into it.”