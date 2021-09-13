Scott Davis: Adversity Answered

In addition, Scott writes a weekly newsletter that's emailed each Friday year-round. To sign up for the newsletter, click here .

Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective. He writes a weekly column that appears on Gamecock Central each Monday during football season.

I think I walked 40,000 steps during South Carolina’s thrilling win over East Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

I did them all in my den.

This was one of those “pacing the floorboards” games, one of those games that takes a year or two off the lifespan, and somewhere about midway through the third quarter, I abandoned any and all hope of sitting down for the rest of the contest and just started making fevered laps around my couch. My Fitbit watch buzzed so many times that I can only assume I was setting personal endurance records, but I couldn’t take my eyes off the television screen long enough to check out my accomplishments.

By the time Parker White tapped a 36-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to give the Gamecocks a gritty 20-17 win in Greenville, NC, I was ready to sleep through the rest of September. I gave up on South Carolina’s chances 16 different times from noon to 3:30 on Saturday, and my gameday texts to friends and family members were getting surlier and surlier by the second, and my laps around the couch had the intensity of a Category 5 hurricane…and then I found myself in the ludicrous position of watching the Gamecocks calmly win the football game.

And to that I say: Hallelujah.

I love finding myself in ludicrous positions. Please keep making me look dumber and dumber with each passing week.

You mean I’ve still got to find a way to stay alive through 10 more of these games in 2021? I’m going to start needing a weekly massage from the nearest luxury spa if I’m going to make it to November.

After watching his team breeze by overmatched Eastern Illinois in Week One, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer spoke earlier this week about his young squad’s need to handle the adversity of a road contest with always feisty East Carolina. And he was right. We definitely did need to see how this team responded to adversity.

We just didn’t need quite this much adversity.

Can I interest you in some adversity? East Carolina scored a touchdown on the first play of the game with some sort of wonky flea-flicker long bomb thingamajig, the likes of which I haven’t seen since I was drawing up plays in the dirt to my third-grade classmates on the playground. I hadn’t even had time to open a bag of Lay’s potato chips yet, and it was already 7-0.

An Adversity Avalanche followed.

The Gamecocks committed catastrophic penalty after catastrophic penalty – not just a false start here and there, but the kinds of deadly miscues that took points off the board, kept the opposing team’s drives alive, assassinated momentum in cold blood and would have hastened the end of my marriage had my wife not been out of town on a girl’s weekend. The Carolina offensive line appeared to be more interested in finding some quality Eastern NC barbecue after the game than in blocking anyone in purple and gold. The overwhelmed officials seemed absolutely confounded by the review process – by game’s end, even the ESPN 2 announcers had stopped trying to predict what the zebras would decide after they huddled around the replay cameras for what seemed like hours on end.

Fortunately for all of us, East Carolina consistently found itself under the Adversity Gun, as well, and we ended up with the Adversity Bowl, live from Greenville, North Carolina.

This was the kind of game where I took it as a personal victory that I didn’t end up having a policeman knocking on the front door to tell me about neighbor complaints regarding the screaming and cursing coming from the direction of my den.

And when it was all over, South Carolina was somehow 2-0 for the first time in four years, and Shane Beamer was the first newly hired Gamecock coach to start at 2-0 in his first season since Richard Bell did it back in 1982 (NOTE: We may not want to be looking back to the Richard Bell legacy for encouragement, but let’s keep this thing moving).

There are all kinds of ways to take a “glass half full” look at this dreadful game if we wanted to do it – and we do want to do it, and will do it, by God.

Do the 2020 Gamecocks win this football game? Come on, man. Do the 2019 Gamecocks win this football game? I think we can go ahead and drop a “nah” on that one, too.

Even better, South Carolina’s defensive play thus far has been more than encouraging. They made East Carolina’s offense look just as silly as the Gamecock offense looked for much of the contest, compiling a downright astounding five sacks and nine tackles for loss. I’ve been the kind of nervous fan who, in years past, enjoys flipping around to other college football games when the Gamecocks play defense, but I never felt the urge to grab the remote during this one.

And of course, the new-fangled energy and enthusiasm that we all felt watching Beamer and the Boys during the Eastern Illinois game – that always-elusive quality we call “spark” – was back in abundance. Tough environment, plenty of tough breaks to overcome, and still this team is 2-0.

Should we all simply bow our heads, take this W and sprint far away from this game on into the future, come what may?

As long as we never again have to watch a replay of this game, then my answer is an emphatic “Yes.”

Yes, we should.