Scott Davis: Check Your Head

Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective. He writes a weekly column that appears on Gamecock Central each Monday during football season.

I had surrendered, man.

With about two minutes to go in the South Carolina-Vanderbilt game on Saturday evening – and the Gamecocks on the verge of going down by six or even 10 points to the Commodores – I had already started thinking about what this loss would mean.

It would mean that first-year coach Shane Beamer would likely finish his first campaign without winning a game in the SEC. It would mean that South Carolina was officially in the worst shape of any team in the league. It would mean that Vanderbilt won a football game at Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time in 13 years.

Vanderbilt.

Mostly it would mean that 2021 would be remembered as a lost, “walking in place” season – a season that doesn’t drag the program forward to anywhere good.

My brother-in-law and I had already exchanged somber “We’re really going to do this, aren’t we? We’re going to lose to @#%^^ Vanderbilt” texts. All that was left was for the clock to run out and for me to spend the rest of the evening sifting through the wreckage looking for anything hopeful to cling to my chest.

As a horror movie fan like me knows all too well, there’s a classic scene in Roman Polanski’s “Rosemary’s Baby” where the titular Rosemary is paid a nighttime visit by the Prince of Darkness, and the moment is hazy and out-of-focus and surreal, but there’s just enough clarity for her to realize, “Hey, that really is the devil, and he really is standing in my room,” and suddenly she screams, “This is not a dream! This is really happening!”

That’s what I thought, watching Vanderbilt’s field goal attempt sail through the uprights to make it 20-14, Commodores, with less than two minutes left and the Gamecocks out of timeouts.

This is not a dream. This is really happening.

And it was happening, too, right there on the field inside our stadium.

And then it wasn’t.

As you know by now, former graduate assistant, former North Dakota State Bison, former Iowa State Cyclone and current South Carolina backup quarterback Zeb Noland stepped off the sidelines in relief and calmly completed five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in the waning moments to seal one of those rare “what in the world just happened” wins that you’ll talk about for a long time.

Final: South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20. Now this was not dream and this was really happening. Who could keep up with it all?

This was one of those games where you had to run through a type of Survivor’s Checklist when it was over, like: “OK, am I still currently alive? Check. Is my head still on my shoulders? Check. Is my brain still inside my head? Check. Is my soul still inside my chest? I’m not sure? Is South Carolina still technically alive for a bowl game berth? (Skin melting, body turning into ash).”

I’d written this column in my head 14 different times by the beginning of the second half. After the Gamecock offense surged to life for the first time in weeks and roared out of the gates with two easy touchdowns in the first quarter, I’d decided to commemorate the attainment of another first for Coach Beamer.

He’d had his first win as a head coach back in September. He’d logged his first win on the road. He’d taken care of his first “I guess that was a win, but my God…wait, was that actually a win?” win against Troy.

Now he’d get the first SEC win of his tenure.

And then the game wore on…and then the column in my head took a darker turn: Commodores on the Williams-Brice turf celebrating and high-fiving for the first time since 2008. The Gamecocks going winless in the SEC for the first time in the 21st Century. Me bruising my hand after punching a piece of furniture for the first time since…well, since the first quarter of the Tennessee game last week.

Ninety seconds later, it’s the Zeb Redemption and South Carolina is 4-3 and has a Southeastern Conference win to show for its 2021 season and Vanderbilt is still Vanderbilt and exactly how is anyone supposed to translate all of this into English?

I’ve said it in almost every column I’ve written this year: We knew it.

As South Carolina fans, we knew this season would be a test of the almighty patience. We knew next year probably would, too. We knew that we didn’t know when exactly things might get better. We knew where the program stood after five years of falling into the Grand Canyon.

And knowing all that, we still came to the quick realization that it’s a lot easier to talk about struggling than it is to watch struggling actually take place.

The ridiculous thing is, if you’d said to me back in August, “We’ll be 4-3 after seven games – you think you can live with that?” I would have absolutely lived with that. Four-and-three just doesn’t sound like an unfolding catastrophe when you talk about it in August.

But football fanhood is founded upon feelings and not reason.

And the feeling of watching this team through seven games has been a bizarre cocktail of bewilderment, hope, frustration, occasional pride, occasional despondency, occasional satisfaction, occasional belief, occasional surrender, occasional helplessness, and then a surge of hope again.

No matter what, we can say we survived it.

Regardless of how we got there, we’re 4-3.

And it’s not a dream. It is really happening.

Get thee behind me, Satan.