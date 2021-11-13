Scott Davis: Don’t Get No Satisfaction

Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective.

There are four homes that fly Florida Gators flags from their front porches along the route I usually take for my morning walks in suburban Atlanta.

I know this because I counted them all on Monday morning.

I was wearing my favorite Gamecock T-shirt in the wake of South Carolina’s stunning 40-17 rout of Florida when I hit the streets to start the week. It’s a shirt I’ve had for years, the kind that is soft and rests easy on the body from heavy usage, and it features a Gamecock logo smack-dab inside the geographic outline of the state of South Carolina. Wearing it allows me to express pride in my school and my state at the same time – two birds, one stone.

I’ve noticed the Gator flags before, but at some point they receded into the background to take space as part of the visual tapestry that makes up my daily life here in Deep Suburbia alongside the SUVs and backyard firepits and Big Green Eggs. Eventually, I stopped seeing them at all.

Monday, they practically sobbed out of the void, crying out to be noticed. And notice them I did – they were flopping limply in a dull breeze, nearly as motionless as Florida’s offense had been for much of Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Winning feels good. I’d forgotten how much it does.

I’ll freely admit that I couldn’t help smiling as I strode past those flags Monday. It was a ridiculous scene: Me in a Gamecock shirt, prancing past the homes of Florida alums who’d likely spent the weekend wondering what to do about Dan Mullen. I hoped someone was staring sadly out at the street from those homes, watching me skip and frolic by. What can I tell you, I’m a smug, petty sports fan.

And that’s just the thing – fans get to be smug and petty.

We get to be satisfied with big wins.

After all, no one’s expecting us to go out there and do it all over again just a week later.

Players and coaches, on the other hand, get about 12 hours or so to enjoy themselves after a memorable victory. And then we expect them to pretend it never happened.

I’ve been watching sports for more than four decades now, and I’ve adopted all the cliches and mottos and maxims so thoroughly at this point that they’ve almost been imprinted upon my body: “Keep playing until the whistle blows.” “It’s not over until it’s over.”

And most importantly, “Don’t let the last game affect the next game.”

Those are words we’ve heard all of our lives.

But as I walked past those Florida flags on Monday morning, I finally realized after all these years how difficult that task must be for a team under pressure.

Even when you feel satisfaction, you have to find a way to stay unsatisfied.

And that’s the task for South Carolina today: Be unsatisfied. At all costs.