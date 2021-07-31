Scott Davis: Grab Your Swords

Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective.

Following is the newsletter for Friday, July 30, 2021.

I’m already hearing it.

You’re hearing it, too: The gnashing of teeth, the curses towards the heavens, the loud lamentations.

Lord above, how we will compete?

That’s what a small but noisy subset of Gamecock fans seem to be asking now that Texas and Oklahoma appear to be walking down the aisle into eternal wedded bliss with the Southeastern Conference (Oklahoma, Texas notify SEC of membership request). I mean, Texas is Darrell Royal and “Hook ‘Em, Horns!” and Bevo and Austin. Oklahoma is Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops and Boomer Sooner.

The Red River Rivalry is coming to the SEC and what am I supposed to do with that?

What are you supposed to do? Relax, for starters. Tap into Headspace on your iPhone. Get into a downward dog pose or go surfing or eat a plate of ribs or do whatever it is you need to do to find some Zen.

There’s no doubt about it – Texas and Oklahoma are college football titans, part of the sport’s eternal firmament, mythological programs whose histories are intertwined with each other and with the game itself. The Longhorns and Sooners are indeed more important entities in college football than is South Carolina. They’re also better at college football today, right this minute, than South Carolina.

So why am I not particularly terrified about them joining this league?

Because those descriptions happen to also describe the vast majority of the programs South Carolina already plays on an annual basis. It describes Alabama. And Georgia. And Florida. And LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, even Tennessee. I mean, #statusquo.

At the end of the day, my school’s schedule is already hard and has been hard and will be hard whether it includes trips to Austin and Norman or not. Rotating these guys into the mix every couple of years is not going to be some sort of all-encompassing tsunami, is it? When I’m already making regular trips to Tuscaloosa and Gainesville and Athens and Baton Rouge?

Listen, whether there are 16 teams in the league or 14, at the end of the day, the Gamecocks can only play eight or nine of them a year. You can’t get to everybody. So let’s just admit this and call it a day: Whoever is on the South Carolina football schedule in any given year will be either extremely good or pretty good or horrifyingly good. Does it really matter if it’s Texas or Auburn? LSU, Oklahoma, whatever – it’ll be a struggle. But that’s just it: It’s already been a struggle.

If I had to play all 15 league opponents a year, maybe I’d listen to this panicky handwringing. Maybe I’d already be hiking the Appalachian Trail or backpacking across Europe in an effort to find myself.

But I won’t be playing everybody. I just know whoever I am playing will be one of the best programs in America with access to vast resources and a bloodthirsty horde of fans, and they’ll have a solid chance of beating South Carolina regardless of how many good athletes and good coaches we’ve stockpiled.

Which is already the case right this second in the Southeastern Conference.

Texas? Oklahoma? Just another day in this everlasting gladiator bloodbath.

Same as it ever was.