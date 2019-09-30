Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective. You can reach Scott at scottdavis@gamecockcentral.com .

I got texts throughout the week.



“You still going to the game Saturday?”

There was palpable disbelief when I answered each time that I was. Even I wasn’t totally sure I believed I was going.

By the time I met some friends and family members out to celebrate my wife’s birthday in our hometown of Greenville Friday night, I’d started adding unnecessary details to explain our weekend plans, like “Yeah, we usually only get to one USC game a year since we moved to Atlanta and this just ended up being the best time for us to do it.” And people were responding to this news by grimacing and saying things like, “Oh wow, OK, so y’all really are going tomorrow, huh? Wow.”

After all, the Gamecocks had started an ugly 1-3, and each of the three losses had been peculiarly deflating in its own special way. The North Carolina game had been well in hand and then inexplicably frittered away. The Alabama game was a blowout that pointed out yet again just how far away South Carolina was from competing for SEC championships. The Missouri game was…whatever.

And now the Kentucky Wildcats were in town.

Kentucky, of course, was the one team the Gamecocks had traditionally owned in Southeastern Conference play. Not too terribly long ago, USC beat the Wildcats for an entire decade straight. Then the bottom fell out, and to the bewildered and ever-growing frustration of Gamecocks fans everywhere, UK entered this contest with an unthinkable five-game winning streak over South Carolina.

I’ll admit to contemplating what it might feel like to watch the freaking Kentucky Wildcats of Lexington, Kentucky waltz into Williams-Brice Stadium and notch their sixth – yes, sixth – straight win over my alma mater.

I will admit to all of you – my friends, my people, right here on Gamecock Central – that I had a dark vision of me sitting alone in the stadium, my head down, panic throbbing through my arms and legs, as the Mighty Sound of the Southeast played a somber version of “Amazing Grace” and the Gamecocks walked off the field with yet another loss in the series.

When my father-in-law steered the car onto the Bluff Road exit from I-77 to take us to the stadium, I looked around me and saw…nothing.

“There’s no traffic,” I told my pop-in-law.

“I’ve never seen it this dead,” he said.

Was I the only person attending this thing?

Then we pulled into our parking lot.

That’s when I saw the people. Tailgaters. Guys in garnet pants. Girls in cowboy boots and black dresses. Tents. Coolers. A band pumping out a feverish cover of “Brickhouse.” To-go cups. Caps and flags and cars, cars and more cars.

It looked festive, maybe even a little wild.

You know what it looked like? Williams-Brice Stadium at night during football season.

By the time I sidestepped throngs of fans at the souvenir shop across from the Fairgrounds and dragged my body over to the West stands, I realized I never had anything to worry about. It was Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. It turned out that there were a lot of people besides me who’d decided to attend a South Carolina-Kentucky football game – tens of thousands of them, in fact.

Their football team was 1-3, the 2019 season was going absolutely nowhere and doing it at the speed of light, and here they were, nearly 80,000 beautiful people in garnet and black, bedazzled in Script Carolina gear, their faces painted, the hearts surging, their hopes intact.

Hope.

It was here.

Somehow, after everything, it was still flickering.

How do these fans keep doing it? How do I keep doing it?

Because I felt it, too. I couldn’t wait to get into the stadium, to feel that first jolt at the sight of the shockingly green field, to hear those bouncing and bumping rap choruses floating across the student section, to feel like I was a part of this thing that we have together and never let go of, no matter how bad and sometimes how ridiculous it gets.

Now the band was swaying and the crowd was easing into that see-sawing “Gaaaaaaaaaaaame……Cooooooooooooooocks” chant, and you could see the team walking slowly through the tunnel right there up on the gigantic video board above the students, and the white towels were waving in every corner of the old place on George Rogers Boulevard, and those first few notes of “2001” are humming and now you believe, you care and there’s no going back.

And that’s when the texts started. Again.

“Wow, the crowd looks great! And loud!”

And it was.

We were.

We were here, we cared, and I couldn’t believe it, but we hoped.

And this is what you get in return for all that you give to this program, for all the times you wonder why you still care, why you don’t just turn off your heart and delete your passion and walk away from this thing for good – this is what you get. These moments when you are part of something bigger than you, something you’re not even sure you entirely understand, but you know it belongs to you and everybody else there.

It is something you cannot name.

But it sounds like the crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium right at that moment when “2001” begins.

And it feels like hope.