Scott Davis: Lights Out By Lunchtime

Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective. He writes a weekly column that appears on Gamecock Central each Monday during football season.

I’ve always hated High Noon football games.

Back during my heavy tailgating days, I was a sworn enemy of early kickoffs, so much so that I often threatened to picket outside the SEC headquarters in Birmingham every time I saw the Gamecocks slotted for noon or thereabouts. You need at least three full hours to tailgate properly, and when you find yourself locked into that early tier of timeslots for a home game, it means you’re pulling out the tent and the chairs at the State Fairgrounds just after sunrise.

As much as I enjoy Hardee’s breakfast biscuits, it’s not what I want to eat at my tailgates.

And even though I don’t tailgate like I did in the old days, and even though Saturday’s game was happening up in Knoxville, when I learned South Carolina and Tennessee would be teeing it up at 12 sharp, I frowned. I was going on muscle memory. Something in my body still recoils at the sight of “12 Noon” on a college football schedule.

But by 2 pm or so on Saturday afternoon, I’d changed my mind about these things.

I may become a noontime convert.

Because if you’re going to get rolled up on the road by a division rival whose program has been just as unstable as yours has been for the last five years, and if your offense will be spending the first half sputtering and wheezing, and if your defense is going to be overwhelmed again and again, and if you’re going to be forced to hear the Pride of the Southland Band play “Rocky Top” approximately 62,000 times, and if you’ll be subjected to endless television shots of an orange-clad crowd (many wearing overalls) hollering and cackling maniacally, then you know what?

Better to get it out of the way and get on with the rest of your day.

Can you imagine waiting around all Saturday afternoon and into the evening for that? If I’m going to get punched in the face and kicked in the family jewels on an endless loop, then by all means, let’s go ahead and do that first thing and give me the afternoon and the evening to pick up the pieces and start over.

For first-year coach Shane Beamer and his staff, this was the first outright disaster of the tenure and the first unmitigated bloodbath, and for Carolina fans, it was the first “I’m just not sure I can continue watching this…and the first quarter’s not even over” affair under the new regime. Even that 40-13 pasting by Georgia in Athens didn’t feel anywhere near this grim, didn’t shake you to your foundations and ask you to reconsider your hopes and dreams in life.

South Carolina-Tennessee in the noonday sun in Knoxville did indeed shake the foundations down to the ground. This was one of those games where things got so ugly so quickly that you started expecting to see a crowd of turkey buzzards floating around the South Carolina sideline.

Fumbled snaps on offense. A ravaged Gamecock secondary torched into blackened cinder. A first-and-goal opportunity for South Carolina’s ever-shaky O that ultimately ended with an interception in the end zone on a trick play (which was thrown by a defensive player making a cameo on offense).

As Gamecock fans, we’ve been here before – many times in fact. But for the new guys on the coaching staff…well, there’s nothing quite like your first time, is there? Welcome to the family, boys.

My wife and I had headed back to our hometown of Greenville to visit family members for the weekend, and we piled into the car at lunchtime Saturday with some of my in-laws, planning to watch the game at a nearby restaurant. We arrived to find three of the restaurant’s TVs dialed into the Ole Miss-Arkansas game, a couple locked onto West Virginia-Baylor and a couple showing Texas-Oklahoma. One screen was inexplicably tuned into a replay of the previous evening’s Major League Baseball playoff game between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox. We had to ask a server to get a TV switched over to Gamecocks-Vols. How fired up was Greenville, SC, for its home-state university’s football team?

Maybe this should have been a sign.

By the time we staggered away from the restaurant for the five-minute drive back to our in-laws’ house, it was 35-7, Tennessee, and though the Gamecocks admirably kept fighting until the final whistle blew, the football game had essentially been over for hours before the coroner officially declared it dead.

This was the kind of game that reminded you of one of those debauched bachelor party weekends that peak too soon and start getting so out of hand on the morning of the first day that it ends up with most of the participants already passed out before nightfall.

This was the kind of game that led me to frantically Google the first-year records of legendary football coaches in the hopes of finding proof that stuff like this happened to all the greats. Sadly, I’m not joking. If it makes you feel any better, Bear Bryant’s first team at Texas A&M went 1-9, and his first team at Alabama was a mediocre 5-4-1. Steve Spurrier’s first Duke team went 5-6 and lost 42-17 to (of all people) Virginia. Do I get to use these facts to allow myself to feel better about Saturday’s final score? I don’t? You can’t blame me for giving it a shot.

Look, can we learn anything from this one? Sure.

The takeaway is that there’s a long way to go.

And this upcoming game against Vanderbilt is the place to start making progress towards getting to the destination – wherever it may be.