You are not alone! Like you, Scott Davis is passionate about the Gamecocks and not afraid to admit it. Join him on this wild ride called Gamecock Football by signing up for his new weekly email newsletter.

Scott has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective. His columns appear on Gamecock Central each Monday during football season and other times throughout the year.



Late on Saturday afternoon, I drove maniacally through the streets of Buckhead, attempting to summon a flicker of road rage on a gray, rainy Atlanta day. I was playing the part of Angry Gamecock Fan to a tee – I’d just watched South Carolina’s football team meekly surrender to a mediocre Virginia team in the Belk Bowl, and I figured I’d take the car out for a potentially life-threatening spin to unleash the anger that surely bubbled inside me (didn’t it?). I did precisely what was expected of me. I glared at other drivers. I raced nearby cars to the next traffic light for absolutely no reason whatsoever. And I even turned the radio dial, inevitably, to SiriusXM’s XL Liquid Metal channel, where I blasted Metallica’s rage anthem “Battery” at decibels previously unknown to the natural world (Sample Lyrics: “Smashing through the boundaries, lunacy has found me! CANNOT STOP THE BATTERY!!!”) There was only one problem. I wasn’t particularly angry. Or frustrated. Or even antsy. The Gamecocks had lost by the ludicrously pathetic score of 28-0 to a team that, quite simply, isn’t very good, and my overall feeling was: I’ve seen this before. Many, many, many times. And I’ll see it again. The 2018 season had sputtered and wheezed to a halt, USC’s record stood at 7-6, and I tried to be disappointed about it and found I couldn’t do it. That’s because this is exactly what I’ve come to expect South Carolina football to look like. For what seems like decades now, most Gamecock seasons typically wind up somewhere in the vicinity of 7-5 at year’s end, as the team advances to a bowl game they don’t particularly want to be in and the coaching staff recruits just well enough to go 7-5 or thereabouts the following year. Here and there are some seasons that are uglier than others (like whatever that 3-9 debacle was in 2015) and some that are better than others (Steve Spurrier’s mildly shocking run to three consecutive 11-win campaigns), but mostly South Carolina is and has been a 7-5 program in every respect. Those Spurrier glory years were bookended by a bunch of 7-5-ish seasons under the Ball Coach and Lou Holtz before him, and that’s right where Will Muschamp and Company have kept the program running at a steady, consistent, never-ending and ultimately numbing clip. South Carolina football at this point is the sports equivalent to the film career of Nicolas Cage – occasionally it’s so bad it’s good, once in a blue moon it hints at excellence and causes you to wonder about what might have been, but mostly it’s just somewhere in that vast, forgettable middle. Spectacularly unmemorable Gamecock seasons pile up like Cage’s “National Treasure” and “Ghost Rider” sequels, and we struggle to recall the murky details of them after they’re over. I can’t remember a thing about Cage’s late 2000s movie “Drive Angry,” just as I can’t remember much about the 2007 or 2008 South Carolina seasons (or the 2016 South Carolina season, for that matter). The Gamecocks constructed yet another monument to emphatic, endless mediocrity in 2018, and as USC’s season sank on Saturday, the Queen City’s Bank of America Stadium turf began to resemble so much quicksand. It felt like a place we’d been before and a place where perhaps we’d always remain. I then tried to Drive Angry. But I couldn’t. After all, I’d seen this movie a thousand times. And I’d forget it just as quickly as I did all the others.

The Deebo Samuel “Belk Bowl? What Belk Bowl? I Don’t Know Anything About a Belk Bowl” Game Balls of the Week

Deebo Samuel – The Gamecocks’ best player wisely declined to come anywhere within the neighborhood of suiting up for a meaningless Belk Bowl, and in his absence, Carolina’s offense disappeared into the void…which only highlighted just how much Samuel meant to the team. Remember when Gamecock fans (like me) talked themselves into being excited about only losing to Clemson by three touchdowns because the offense posted eye-popping numbers in that game? I don’t either. Bryson Allen-Williams – The fifth-year defender had five tackles in his final showing as a Gamecock, and though his career never approached the superstardom we may have expected back when Nick Saban was recruiting him to Tuscaloosa, he was a steady, reliable presence through a coaching change, position switches, injuries and other assorted trauma. He did what he always does when this game was over: He thanked USC fans and promised to attack his future with “Gamecock pride.” Thanks for everything, BAW.

The Nicolas Cage “Drive Angry” Deflated Balls of the Week