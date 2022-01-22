Scott Davis: Searching for a Spark

Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective.

It’s always dangerous to make assumptions about a season before it’s over.

Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks just proved it. The Football Cocks were 4-4 after eight games during the 2021 season and had just been absolutely shelled by Texas A&M. They looked utterly lost offensively and appeared to be regressing on defense for good measure. Any momentum the program had gained during the feelgood days of Beamer’s arrival in Columbia seemed to have been temporarily stalled as the Gamecocks entered a bye week.

Then the team unexpectedly and emphatically drilled ancient nemesis Florida, hung on to beat Auburn and won a bowl game by routing a North Carolina program that Gamecock fans have traditionally loathed. All of a sudden Beamer was winning First-Year Coach of the Year Honors and the storyline surrounding South Carolina football had officially been flipped from “let’s wait and see” to “this is a program on the rise” (Excitement from 2021 season has not subsided).

The lesson? You should always let the season play out before deciding what the takeaway from it is.

Still, as January steams into its final days, I think it’s now worth asking: Does it feel to you like this South Carolina men’s basketball team is getting ready to turn a corner, catch fire and make a late run to the NCAA Tournament? And if it doesn’t – and most of us already agree it doesn’t – does it feel to you like there’s any momentum for better days with the Gamecock men’s program in the near future? Do you expect to see this team start making the NCAA Tournament once every two or three years anytime soon, or occasionally competing for SEC titles?

I don’t think it’s sacrilegious to be asking these questions.

Not when we’re in Year 10 of coach Frank Martin’s tenure at South Carolina. In sports, 10 years represents a vast sample size. It’s an eternity, an Ice Age. After 10 years, you’re not rebuilding or regrouping or reloading or re-anything-ing. You are what you are. We know what to expect from you.

And after a decade, we know that we can almost always expect Martin’s teams to play hard. We know they’ll be scrappy, that they’ll battle, that they’ll generally be competitive in the SEC, that they’ll lose a few head-scratchers they certainly shouldn’t lose (but also likely win a game or two they probably shouldn’t win), that they’ll often face more talented rosters stocked with more highly recruited players, that they typically won’t get embarrassed, and that they almost certainly won’t make the NCAA Tournament at the end of the season.

The team has been a participant in March Madness just once in Martin’s decade on campus, with only a single NIT bid to show for the remaining seasons.

While South Carolina is so often inconsistent on the court, the program itself has become strikingly predictable from year to year. True, there was that inconceivable Final Four run from five years ago, and none of us will ever forget it. But with every passing season, that spectacular three weeks appears more like the exception that proves the rule.

In general, we know what we’ll get from South Carolina basketball each year.

The team will compete.

But they won’t electrify their fans or fight for championships while doing it.