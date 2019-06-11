Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective.

A couple of months ago, I discovered a new passion.



Of all things, it involved walking, which was sort of shocking since I strenuously avoid all activities that could be construed as “healthy.” I don’t ride bikes, mountain climb, hike, lift weights, run marathons or jog. I even actively eat gluten, enjoy carbs and am not all that opposed to trans fats.

Fortunately, this wasn’t power walking. It didn’t involve any goofy, herky-jerky movements or intense arm-swinging or anything. There wasn’t a goal attached to it, like getting my dog some exercise or lowering my blood pressure.

No, it was mostly just aimless, even pointless walking. I realized one day that walking clears my head, makes me feel better, and in general, increases my quality of life by a factor of a million. If I’m feeling worked up, annoyed, impatient or otherwise look like I’m running the risk of morphing into a person that no sane human being would want to spend time around (think Dan Mullen cussing and fussing on the sidelines), I open my front door and start walking.

Sometimes forever. When I come back, I’m a normal person again.

My father-in-law, Mike, introduced me to the “10,000 Steps a Day” philosophy some time ago (Note: Technically, this isn’t true, because I’d actually already learned about it while watching a reunion special of the “Jersey Shore” cast on MTV and found out that a suddenly ultra-thin Vinnie had embraced a “10,000 Steps a Day” plan. And like all of us, when Vinnie from “Jersey Shore” openly declares that he has a new philosophy of life, I feel the need to investigate further).

Mike checks a good many boxes that make him a first-ballot inductee into the In-Law Hall of Fame. For one thing, he’s a dedicated Gamecock fan, the kind of guy who attends every home football game with my mother-in-law and who occasionally calls me on a random Tuesday afternoon to chat about recruiting.

He’s also a relentlessly positive person. He wishes the Gamecocks well in all things, but doesn’t allow their losses to ruin his day or even his drive home from Williams-Brice Stadium. (This is in contrast to someone like me, who has absolutely allowed Carolina losses to ruin days, weeks, months and even years-long stretches).

You need Gamecock fans like this in your life for the tough times when you’re wondering why you do this at all. Their exuberant, angst-free excitement becomes contagious and reminds you that above all, sports are fun because they have the power to create memories and bring you closer to friends and family.

Mike also tries to get in 10,000 steps a day. The idea is that if you put your feet in front of you that many times – and do it again the next day, and again, and again – eventually your body starts to pull itself into something resembling shape. You’re not going to win any bodybuilder contests doing this, but it’s easily trackable on your iPhone and the science more or less seems to agree that 10,000 steps a day is a very good thing for both your mind and body. In fact, a new study released just a few days ago suggests you might not even need as many as 10,000 steps per day to start experiencing positive benefits.

When I started walking everywhere, I had no game plan in mind. I wasn’t trying to accomplish anything. I just liked doing it.

Then one day I realized that none of my clothes fit.

They were all too big.

I was losing weight without really trying.

I was making progress without even knowing it. In a few short months, my weight had free-fallen back towards levels I hadn’t seen since I was a 19-year-old nerd roaming the USC campus.

That happens to us many times in life. We’re either going forward – or backward – and we don’t realize it as it’s happening. The same was true back when I gained weight. It seemed like it just happened – one day I glanced in the mirror and saw a pale, gigantic marshmallow staring back at me.

Either way, one thing’s for sure – we’re probably going somewhere, whether we know it or not. The question is where?

As I pounded the pavement on the hunt for my 10,000th step the other day, I started thinking about South Carolina’s football program (this happens often on my walks).

Where were they headed? Were they making unseen progress that I couldn’t detect? Or were they quietly and surreptitiously sliding back towards the SEC’s basement as we approach the stretch drive of the Will Muschamp Era?

Were they taking enough steps forward every day in the long journey to get somewhere good?

Or not enough?