The following was delivered on Thursday, May 23. Are you on our newsletter list ?

You can finally close the books.



It’s over. Done. Finished.

No, I’m not talking about Game of Thrones (but more on that later).

I’m not talking about your kid’s school year (although those just ended where I live, too).

I’m talking, of course, about the 2018-19 athletic season for the University of South Carolina. You can stick a fork in it. Or toss it in the trash can. Whichever feels like the right decision to you.

True, a few of the Gamecock athletic programs are still technically active. But after the baseball team one-and-done’d its way out of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday night, all of the major sports are officially in hibernation for a few months.

To be honest, I’m kind of looking forward to the slumber period. Rip Van Winkle me, baby.

It seems like just yesterday when South Carolina and Coastal Carolina opened the football season under a brutal September sun…hang on, wait a second. No, it doesn’t.

That Coastal game seems like a relic of the Age of Enlightenment.

The truth is, it’s been the longest of sports year for Gamecock athletics. Hey, if you enjoy mediocrity, then these were the best of times to be a USC fan.

But if you were hoping for positive breakthroughs and sparkling new hope, then nice knowing you, ’18-’19 season. May the road rise to meet you.

I don’t have to list the results for you. But what the heck – let’s take a survey of this thing now that it’s over.

Football took neither a step forward nor a step backward with a 7-6 campaign in Year 3 of the Will Muschamp Project. But that 28-0 pasting by, um, Virginia in the Belk Bowl was almost like an Insta-Step Back in itself. Plus, there were these unfortunate realities to contend with:

Yet another confounding, infuriating loss to Kentucky (Kentucky? In football????)

Yet another straight-up pounding at the hands of Carolina’s archrivals (with many fans sadly congratulating themselves about the fact the team lost to Clemson by a mere three touchdowns)

L’s to Texas A&M (again), Florida (in excruciating fashion) and Georgia (in “Wow, I didn’t realize that these two teams are miles apart in terms of depth and talent” fashion)

Baseball, under Mark Kingston for just the second season, is in the very definition of the Transition Phase. And injuries piled up in terrifying fashion. Still…8-22 in the SEC? That’s the worst league record since the Gamecocks joined the conference (by a wide margin). Omaha might as well be in another Solar System, at least right now.

Basketball might be in the weirdest shape. Frank Martin’s program made the Final Four just two years ago, but after missing the NCAA Tournament yet again in ’18-’19 (and for that matter, the NIT), it’s getting harder and harder to get a feel for where this team will wind up from year to year. I have less of a feel for this group than I do for social media-obsessed tweens. I just don’t know what to make of these guys.

I’m not one of those gurus who gives out grades or report cards or ranks sport seasons on a scale of 1-10. So I won’t try to sum up 2018-2019, which feels palpably un-sum-uppable.

I do feel comfortable in saying that it felt very, very strange while it was happening. And, if I’m being honest, not particularly enjoyable. Can I admit that I’m glad it’s over?

I can. I just did.