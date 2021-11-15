Scott Davis: The Cost of Caring

In addition, Scott writes a weekly newsletter that's emailed each Friday year-round. To sign up for the newsletter, click here .

I noticed a strange sensation in my chest while I was running errands with my wife early Saturday afternoon.

Butterflies.

As I stared at a rack of Santa Claus hats and stockings and snow globes at our local Hobby Lobby, I was finally able to wrap my mind around what I’d been feeling all morning: Nerves. Wild anxiety. A sense of excitement and hope and dread, all wrapped tightly in a ball deep in the darkest places of my stomach.

This was not something I’d felt in a long time in relation to South Carolina football.

Yes, I was apparently obsessing about an upcoming game between 5-4 South Carolina and 4-5 Missouri, two of the SEC’s most mediocre teams, a game that I suspect was not ringing alarm bells inside the bodies of anyone in these United States other than committed fans of the two programs. Maybe I was the only person in the world who cared about this game.

But I did care.

In fact, as I stood under the gleaming white lights amidst frenzied holiday shoppers, I realized that I couldn’t remember exactly when I’d last cared this much about an approaching South Carolina football game. Was it the Outback Bowl following the 2017 season? Was it as far back as the Clemson game in 2013, during that last great run of the Spurrier Era?

I wasn’t sure. What I did know was that I really cared, and that this was a good thing.

It had been too long since I had felt this kind of energy on a Saturday morning. My “Give a Damn” Meter apparently still operated. And it meant the Gamecocks actually had something to play for.

I’d spent long stretches of the 2019 and 2020 seasons watching the games with clinical detachment and almost admirable stoicism. I wasn’t quite in “I Wish Those Guys All the Best” Mode…but I was close. Losses stopped stinging. I became numb to routs and embarrassments. This? This was different.

After South Carolina’s unexpected dismantling of Florida the previous Saturday, the Gamecocks stood at 5-4, right on the precipice of bowl eligibility. If you’re an Alabama fan, you expect to be bowl eligible before SEC Media Days have ended, and it’s not an occasion worthy of celebration.

But if you’re a South Carolina fan who has been through everything we’ve all been through for much of the last decade – the unexpected and unceremonious retirement of a legend, the slow but profound descent into the abyss over the ensuing five years, the hiring of an enthusiastic but unproven Shane Beamer as head coach – you knew what this moment could mean.

Bowl eligible, with this team, at this time? In Year One of the Beamer regime, with inexperienced players dotting the roster at significant positions?

A bowl game – after 2-8 in 2020, after a pandemic year, after one of the most uninspiring five-year stretches in program history – would matter. And this game on the road against an underwhelming Missouri offered the best remaining chance for locking it up. The Tigers left on the schedule after Mizzou – Auburn and Clemson – hadn’t always conducted themselves with championship vigor this season, and the Bowl Dream wouldn’t be completely dead if the Gamecocks left Faurot Field without a victory.

Still, I knew what this game meant. This was the place to take a stand. This was the moment. This was the day to get this done. I wanted to sprint out of that strip mall, hop in the car and run 15 straight red lights en route to my house, where kickoff awaited on the SEC Network.

I cared. I really cared.

And though I’m glad I had a reason to do so, you and I both know what the costs of caring can be when a day doesn’t go as we’d hoped.

On the road in the Other Columbia on Saturday afternoon, the Gamecocks often looked like exactly what they are – a team under a first-year coach, with more than a few inexperienced players dotting the roster at key positions.

In a 31-28 loss, South Carolina seemed uncertain of itself, unable to find its footing for significant stretches. To a casual observer like me, they looked flustered, mistake-prone and overpowered by what the moment meant for the program. And while vague feelings like this that belong only to fans – “overpowered by the moment” – may not actually mean anything and probably drive coaches towards insanity, I found the mood hard to shake after Missouri finally sealed its win.

I made it through the rest of the evening without incident, largely impersonating a normal human being for much of the night. My wife and I even enjoyed an episode of “The Great British Baking Show” on Netflix after the game. I hadn’t punched a chair, stormed out of the house to walk alone through the suburban streets, or brooded while staring solemnly into the backyard. Had you watched me conduct myself on a live video feed Saturday night, you’d have thought I was a sane, healthy individual.

But I did notice a pinprick vibrating and pulsing through my body for the rest of the night after the game ended.

I was hurting.

I wanted this one.

Yes, 5-4 South Carolina vs. 4-5 Missouri in the Mediocrity Bowl. I wanted it. I cared. It mattered.

And the hurt we feel after games like this one is all too often the cost of caring.

But I will pay it.

I want to care. That, after all, is why we’re all here.