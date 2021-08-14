Scott Davis: The Glory of Fun, Dumb Preseason Things

Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective.

Let’s face it: Much of what I do as a fan during the preseason is dumb.

It’s ridiculous in every way. It defies rationality, good sense, sound logic. It is magical thinking of the first order.

So why do I do it?

Because it’s fun.

What can I tell you? River rafting is fun, even though you might die. Haunted houses are fun. And spending an inordinate amount of my free time speculating on an upcoming South Carolina football season is fun, too.

In fact, I would argue that the last couple of weeks before a football season begins might even be the high-water mark for being a sports fan. Unless your team goes undefeated or wins a championship, it’s the last time you’ll feel completely happy for the foreseeable future. Might as well double down on the feeling and indulge in the silliness. As the late Frank Sinatra once said, “I’m for whatever gets you through the night.”

And what gets me through these last few steamy, humid August nights before that September 4 date with Eastern Illinois in Williams-Brice Stadium is thinking about a category of things that I have labeled Dumb Stuff I Have Absolutely No Control Over.

What’s an example of Dumb Stuff I Have Absolutely No Control Over (or DSIHANCO)? I’m so glad you asked.

When I was a student at South Carolina, I spent large chunks of the month of August lying on the bed in my apartment near Five Points, staring at a schedule of the upcoming season, tallying up potential Gamecock wins and losses and settling on a projected final record.

I would like for you to know that that record always included 11 wins for South Carolina (and the only reason it didn’t include 12 wins was that the schedule at that time only totaled 11 games).

Now, this annual habit of mine was very, very dumb – diabolically dumb.

For example, trying to project in August what type of team South Carolina would be in Week 10 when they played Tennessee was about like buying a lottery ticket and expecting it to cash in. What if the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback was lost for the season with a blown ACL in the opening game? What if a fourth-string running back emerged from nowhere on Tennessee’s roster and carried the Vols to an unexpectedly strong campaign (something that seemed to happen with frightening frequency?)

What if a worldwide pandemic dropped out of the sky and kept fans from entering the stadium at any time? What if your head coach suddenly seemed 12,000 years old by midseason (something that actually happened during the final Lou Holtz year)?

In the Age of Analytics, when sports fans are encouraged to focus only on facts, on the here and now, and to banish rumor and hearsay and “gut feelings,” speculating on the future is the Unpardonable Sin.

But it’s so much freaking fun.