GamecockCentral - Scott Davis: The Hangaround Guys

I walked over to the pantry in my kitchen early in the second quarter of the South Carolina-Florida game. It felt like doom was imminent. I needed chocolate if I was going to watch the carnage unfold. Briefly, I contemplated hopping in my car and driving around the block, or maybe even to the Tennessee border. Florida led 14-7 and had taken the ball back after the Gamecock offense had quietly stalled. And since South Carolina had shown no signs of stopping the Gators thus far, I had visions of a quick Florida score, a 21-7 lead in the Swamp, and the beginnings of a rout in Gainesville. “This is the moment where the game gets away from us,” I mumbled to my wife while shoveling Halloween candy into my mouth. So what happened next? Florida quarterback Kyle Trask immediately fumbled, Carolina recovered, and before too long, the game was knotted up again at 14-14. Huh? Eventually, and inevitably, Florida eased past the Gamecocks and breezed to victory 38-24, which most every breathing human being outside of the USC football offices expected to happen. No surprises, right? Well… This game was oddly – and almost stubbornly (and occasionally even frustratingly) – competitive despite being decided by two touchdowns. It just kept right on being competitive long after I expected it to stop being competitive. At no point did I think South Carolina might actually win the football game, but as long as it lasted, I also never ended up having a reason to drive away for a yearning, reflective car ride while listening to sad ‘80s songs, either. This is the moment where the game gets away from us. I thought it about 27 different times on Saturday. But the moment never actually arrived. There the Gamecocks were as the clock dwindled in the fourth quarter, driving towards the end zone with vague hopes of a score and the possibility of an onside kick giving us all a reason to at least pretend to stay interested in the proceedings against the nation’s third-ranked team. “Past editions of SC football would have lost this game 56-6,” I texted my brother-in-law during our grim postgame iPhone chat. And they probably would have. But what does that mean? Ultimately, I’m not sure I feel even a smidgen better than I would have if that had happened. It’s an interesting turn of events for a fan like me. When I was a USC student back in the ‘90s, I routinely watched the Gamecocks get annihilated, dismantled and embarrassed by the likes of Florida and Tennessee (and sometimes, even Arkansas and Mississippi State). “There’s no shame in losing an SEC football game, but I’d at least like to pull for a team that competes,” I thought back then. This team? This team competes. They hang around. They hang around even when I expect them to fold. They hung around last week against Tennessee and could have (should have?) beaten the Top 20 Volunteers. They led the Florida game early on the road and never fully vanished despite roughly 75 different opportunities to evaporate into thin air. They compete. And they’re also 0-2, which is precisely the same record they’d have if they’d been routed in both games. Which begs the question: Is “competing” a vision for the future? Is it a master plan? Does it lead anywhere? Does hanging around signify anything in particular (other than a nose-against-the-grindstone ability to show up and churn forward against teams with greater talent)? As a fan, do I actually feel any better watching a team that hangs around and loses anyway? I thought I knew the answer to that 25 years ago. But now that it’s happening in 2020, I’m no longer sure I do. Because 0-2 feels an awful lot like 0-2.

The Purell Hand Sanitizer Game Balls of the Week

Superlatives, shout-outs and salutations go to the following: Is That a Running Game? For South Carolina???!!! – In a downright stunning twist, South Carolina’s offensive line had little trouble moving the Gators’ defensive frontline backwards and aside during much of the game, and running back Kevin Harris took advantage, to the tune of 22 attempts for 100 yards and a touchdown. Deshaun Fenwick chipped in with six carries for 32 yards. After highly touted freshman MarShawn Lloyd went down to injury in the preseason, a raft of “Who will actually be running the football for this team?” stories flooded the internet, and I would have written one myself if I’d had an opportunity. After running the ball as many times as they passed it against Tennessee, South Carolina followed it up by churning out first downs on the ground against the Gators. This offense still makes too many mistakes to be lethal (more on those later), but at times I feel a flicker of something resembling hope when watching them. Shi Smith. Again. – A week after essentially representing the entire receiving threat for the Gamecocks in the Tennessee game, Smith was once again the bulk of the receiving threat for the Gamecocks against Florida. He caught 12 more balls for 85 yards and a touchdown. If someone gave him Bryan Edwards’ old jersey from 2019 and told me that Edwards had somehow received another year of eligibility due to a technicality and that actually was Edwards on the field, I probably would have believed it, no questions asked. The Gamecocks’ second-leading receiver (based on yards) was, um, running back Kevin Harris. And you know what I always say: When your second-leading receiver is your starting running back…that means your second-leading receiver is your starting running back. Competing – I guess it’s better than losing 56-6? Halloween Candy – May I recommend the Mars Caramel Lovers collection when you’re purchasing your Halloween candy this year? It contains miniature Twix, Snickers, caramel M&M’s and caramel Milky Way bars, and it helped me survive the inner turmoil of an existential crisis while I watched the South Carolina-Florida game Saturday. Going for It on Fourth Down – A week after Will Muschamp induced a statewide epidemic of head-scratching by kicking a field goal down a touchdown late in the fourth quarter (rather than going for it on fourth down), the Gamecock offense stayed on the field often in fourth down situations late in the game, going five-for-five on them before missing their final try near the end zone at game’s end. The Atlanta Braves Winning a Playoff Series for the First Time Since I Was in My Twenties – Folks, it’s been a loooooooooooong time since I was in my twenties.

Deflated Balls