Scott Davis: The In-Between Phase

In addition, Scott writes a weekly newsletter that's emailed each Friday year-round. To sign up for the newsletter, click here .

Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective. He writes a weekly column that appears on Gamecock Central each Monday during football season.

I have a confession to make. I’m going bald.

I have been for a while now – years, in fact.

For the longest time I tried to hide this sad reality by growing out the scraggly hair I did still have, and since that hair mostly resided on the sides and back of my head, it left me with a kind of greasy, middle-aged guy mullet. Once the pandemic started, I switched gears and bought a pair of clippers online to avoid barber visits, and opted for a homemade military-style buzzcut.

If I keep the hair trim and neat, I can usually walk out into the world without committing an atrocity against civilization. But if even a week goes by without some maintenance with the clippers, my hair winds up in a gruesome in-between phase that is somewhere between bald, buzzed, feathered and the type of combover that resembles a hastily assembled bird’s nest.

Nothing’s more frustrating than the in-between phase.

I’m not brave enough to do what Bruce Willis did in the late ‘80s, where I finally just shave off my flimsy locks, polish my empty skull and announce to the world, “You know what, folks? I’m bald. And the rest of you will have to deal with it.”

No, I’m stuck now in that follicular purgatory where Willis found himself in “Die Hard,” where you’re still trying to pretend you have hair, but there’s not really enough left to make much happen, so you wind up brushing it back in one of those Count Dracula vampire looks that forms a weird anchor shape on the scalp.

After five games in Year One of the Shane Beamer Project, South Carolina fans find themselves smack in the middle of the In-Between Phase. We’re in the “not quite bald, not quite a mullet, not quite a combover, not quite anything I can understand” phase. That’s an interesting neighborhood to live in.

The Gamecocks are 3-2 after surviving a bizarre 23-14 slopfest against Troy that set the sport of football back several decades. Few who watched the game in its entirety will ever speak of it again. There were some encouraging signs for a young South Carolina team (quarterback Luke Doty continues to evolve into an SEC-caliber starter, the running game came to life late, the defense set the tone for the entire team and continues to apply pressure in a way it hasn’t in a long time), but there was a heaping helping of ugliness, too.

If you enjoy penalties, turnovers, officiating confusion, spectacular errors of judgment, youthful indiscretions, seesawing emotions and an overall atmosphere of chaos, then you had a blast with this game.

You could attempt to analyze what’s happening on the field with these Gamecocks, and I wouldn’t stop anyone from trying. But with a still-new coaching staff and a largely inexperienced team that bounces all over the place from week to week, I think the more interesting assignment is to examine what’s happening inside the South Carolina fan base right now (plus, I’ll confess to not having even the slightest grasp for what this team is trying to do on offense at the moment.)

I noticed something in the correspondence I got from readers throughout the week leading up to this Troy game.

Most fans seemed to acknowledge they were in the In-Between Phase, and to acknowledge just how frustrating it is to be there. Gamecock fans aren’t quite sure how to react to what’s happening on the field, what thoughts and feelings are acceptable, or where to go with their emotions.

If I could summarize most of the reader mail I got over the last few days, it would be as follows: “Man, I know it’s early, but I’ve gotta tell you, this is the type of team I’d probably boo if I didn’t realize that these coaches got here five minutes ago and many of these players are young and inexperienced.”

What we have, essentially, is this: There’s an overall understanding that we need to be patient, and that we will be patient, and there’s a long, loooong way to go…but that doesn’t mean we can’t see with our own eyes that this team makes a lot of mistakes, kills itself with penalties and often looks like the opposite of whatever a well-oiled machine looks like.

No one expected South Carolina to compete for the SEC East this year. Still, all those personal foul penalties and false starts? Flipping the football into the air before you’ve actually crossed the goal line? If these Gamecocks don’t beat themselves each game, it’s not for lack of trying, and it’s hard to know exactly how to respond to that as an innocent spectator who wishes the program well.

It feels kind of like watching a promising new TV show that hasn’t found its footing…but you don’t want to give up on it too soon before the characters and plotlines have a chance to develop, so you’re like, “Wow, I didn’t enjoy the pilot at all, and these last few episodes have been really strange, but I know one of the show creators was involved with ‘Breaking Bad,’ so I’ll hang in there through the finale and see if things get moving.”

For fans like us, this part of the journey is often the most difficult part, the part that leaves your stomach bubbling and your nerves in tatters.

Everyone knows the honeymoon phase with a new coaching staff is fun— the feel-good press conferences and speaking tours, the energized recruiting, the hope that new philosophies will deliver championships. But it can also be oddly enjoyable when you’re at the end of your rope with a regime, when you’re in that angry, “let’s just burn this baby down and start over” phase (where Gamecock fans were a year ago at this time). There’s a purity and clarity to it that gives you satisfaction and purpose.

The In-Between Phase is where a fan base is truly tested.

The thing is, we knew we’d have to endure this segment of the trip. When I talked to fans during the off-season, almost to a person, they told me, “I’m giving these guys a few years before I even think about trying to figure out what we have. This program is far, far away right now.”

No doubt about it. We knew where the last five years had left us.

We knew this was a structure that needed to be razed to the ground and completely rebuilt – that this wasn’t just one of those superficial renovations where you sent Chip and Joanna in to tear down a wall or two, move some furniture around and put up a subway tile backsplash in the kitchen.

We needed a new foundation, a new frame, a new everything.

Yes indeed, we knew it was a journey.

But it’s one thing to talk about hiking the Appalachian Trail and another thing to actually start doing it, when suddenly you’re being swarmed by mosquitoes and it’s raining every day and you’ve got poison ivy on your legs and Maine is still hundreds of miles in the distance.

The only thing we can do is keep hiking.

And if the journey gets so perilous it makes the rest of my hair fall out – well, that would still be better than being stuck in between.