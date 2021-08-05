Scott Wingo returning to South Carolina as volunteer assistant

A pivotal piece of South Carolina's 2010 and 2011 national championship teams is returning to be a part of Mark Kingston's staff at South Carolina.

Scott Wingo will return as the Gamecocks' volunteer assistant, GamecockCentral confirmed, taking over for Stuart Lake who stepped aside and left the program officially on Wednesday.

"I am thrilled to announce that Scott Wingo will be coming home," Mark Kingston said in a release. "He is what this program is all about. A proven winner, over achiever, and someone who cares deeply about Gamecock baseball. It is important to me to embrace the history of this program and Scott played here during our greatest era. His return will positively impact our staff and players, and I'm proud to bring back an all-time fan favorite!"

Wingo spent the previous season with Notre Dame in the same volunteer assistant role working with the infielders and offense as part of a Super Regional team that was the top seed in the ACC baseball tournament.

The South Carolina kid, Wingo played in 254 games for South Carolina and was an anchor on the back-to-back title teams. He ended his career with a .264 average and drove in 96 runs with a .970 fielding percentage, turning some of the most important defensive plays in Gamecock history.

""I want to thank Coach Link Jarrett and the University of Notre Dame. Coach Jarrett, his staff and student-athletes are first class people and I am forever grateful for him giving me the opportunity to represent the Fighting Irish. I am honored and humbled that Coach Kingston is giving me the opportunity to come back to the University of South Carolina," Wingo said in a release. "I consider the University of South Carolina my home and look forward to working with this coaching staff and the student-athletes to bring back a national championship to Columbia. Go Gamecocks!"

Wingo joins a staff of two new assistants under Kingston in Chad Caillet and Justin Parker. Before Notre Dame, Wingo was an assistant at North Greenville and in Jacksonville.