Prolific pass rusher Isaiah Foskey is off to the NFL and will not play in the bowl game. While Foskey will be missed, the Irish will roll out a multitude of veteran experience along the defensive line. The Ademilola twins, Justin and Jayson , will be relied on heavily. Notre Dame also hopes juniors Rylie Mills and Howard Cross will step up and fill a void.

(Above) Defensive end Justin Ademilola came unblocked and drove the Clemson QB into the ground. Freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison took advantage of the poor pass and made a diving interception.

The senior starting linebacker corps of JD Bertrand , Jack Kiser , and Marist Liufau respectively lead the team in tackles. They have a combined total of 176 tackles and 5 sacks.

Senior TaRiq Bracey and freshman Benjamin Morrison will man the cornerback positions. Despite being just a freshman, Morrison has had quite a year with 5 interceptions and 4 passes defended. Seniors Brandon Joseph and DJ Brown are the starting safeties. They have 74 total tackles and 1 interception between them.

Arkansas State transfer place kicker Blake Grupe has been perfect on extra points in 2022. He has only missed one field goal from 39 yards and in, but is 6 for 10 on kicks 40 yards and beyond. Harvard transfer punter Jon Sot has a big leg, connecting on 10 punts for 50 yards or more and has placed 21 punts inside the 20 yard line.

Statistically, Notre Dame is better in most categories than Carolina, but this game is not played on paper. Nor has Notre Dame faced the same level of competition Carolina has played on a weekly basis.

Carolina should have an advantage in the passing game. This will be another opportunity for Spencer Rattler to light up a suspect secondary. Expect the Gamecocks to try and be balanced, but to take as many shots through the air as possible.

Carolina also has an advantage in the special teams department and will surely have some trick plays planned for deployment when opportunities arise.

Both teams are missing some key players from the regular season so that is not an excuse for either side. Beamer and company have proven they can coach with the best when given extra time to prepare. Betting against the Gamecocks would not be prudent. Beamer has another chance to put the “Shane Train” in top gear and take full advantage of the momentum this program is carrying.



