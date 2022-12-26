QUARTERBACK

Drew Pyne has already moved on to Arizona State, so the starter for Notre Dame is still in question. The safe bet is sophomore Tyler Buchner as he was the main backup throughout the season. Although Buchner will likely get the nod, Carolina fans could see any of the Irish quarterbacks play.



ADVANTAGE = CAROLINA

RUNNING BACK

The Irish sport a three headed monster at running back. Sophomore Audric Estime is the premier back with 825 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore Logan Diggs is next in line with 732 yards and 3 touchdowns. Junior Chris Tyree is no slouch himself with 423 yards and 3 touchdowns.



ADVANTAGE = NOTRE DAME

(Above) Audric Estime bounced the run towards the strength of his offensive line. Notre Dame blocked down and released the cornerback. Estime easily beat the cornerback for the touchdown.



WIDE RECEIVER

Sophmore Lorenzo Styles was Pyne’s favorite wide receiver, but that does not mean he will be targeted the most by the replacement quarterback. Styles finished the regular season with 30 receptions for 340 yards. The next option was sophomore Jayden Thomas who collected 295 yards and 3 touchdowns.



ADVANTAGE = CAROLINA

TIGHT END

Top receiving option and future NFL draftee Michael Mayer has opted for the draft, so he will not play in the bowl game. The position will be filled by committee, but no one else on the roster is nearly the threat that Mayer was. Sophomore Mitchell Evans is expected to start.



ADVANTAGE = EVEN

OFFENSIVE LINE

The left side of offensive the line is a strength for the Irish. Senior left guard Jarrett Patterson is a four year starter and sophomore left tackle Joe Alt is a PFF favorite. PFF was also captivated by right guard Josh Lugg and right tackle Blake Fisher. The Irish offensive line is certainly solid, but the PFF hype may not be entirely accurate.



ADVANTAGE = NOTRE DAME

FINAL THOUGHTS