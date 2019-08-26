News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 08:27:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Scouting South Carolina football commit, targets at Hammond

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
@WesMitchellGC
Football/Recruiting Insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina football commit Alex Huntley and targets Jordan Burch and CJ Stokes were a part of Hammond's national television debut Sunday when the Skyhawks hosted Southern Columbia (Pa.) on ESPN2. While the game ended in a 36-0 Southern Columbia win, it still offered the latest opportunity to get a look at the trio of talented prospects.

Dwkfa05kk6rktulqcbsv
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}