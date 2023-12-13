The path for the 2024 season is set.

South Carolina football learned its full road map for the 2024 football season on Wednesday night in a schedule release show live on the SEC Network. The slate features eight SEC games plus the annual rivalry game against Clemson at the end of the year, with non-conference match-ups against Old Dominion, Akron and FCS Wofford included. This season will also feature two bye weeks for every team, with South Carolina's open dates coming in weeks NUMBER and NUMBER.

It all starts on Aug. 31 against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Williams-Brice Stadium, a Sun Belt opponent coming off a 6-6 campaign. It will be the second time in three years the Gamecocks' season-opener is against a Sun Belt school after kicking off the 2022 campaign against Georgia State

One week later, Shane Beamer's team will immediately jump into the fray of SEC play. South Carolina will travel to Lexington to face Kentucky on Sept. 7, and a week later its SEC home opener will come against Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers. That will be the first of two straight home games with Akron traveling to Columbia the following week before getting the first of its two bye weeks.

After the first bye week, South Carolina will face its most daunting stretch of the season. It will be three straight games against a team that won at least 10 games in 2023, starting with Ole Miss traveling to Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time since 2009. Following the Ole Miss game will be two of the most challenging road trips in the country. On Oct. 12 the Gamecocks will travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama, and seven days later they will make their first-ever trip to Norman to face new SEC foe Oklahoma. Following the stretch, South Carolina will get its second bye week heading into November.

A Nov. 2 home date against Texas A&M and its new head coach Mike Elko will start the month, with the final SEC road game of the season on the ensuing Saturday at Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks will close out the home portion of the league schedule on Nov. 16 with the annual Mayor's Cup against Missouri, trying to snap a five-game losing streak against the Tigers.

Finally, South Carolina will end the season with a pair of in-state opponents. Senior day will be on Nov. 23 against the Wofford Terriers, and the regular season will conclude on Nov. 30 with a trip to Clemson's Memorial Stadium, where Beamer is 1-0 as a head coach after a 31-30 win in 2022.