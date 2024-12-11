SEC announces full 2025 South Carolina football schedule

The 2024 season will be a tough act to follow, but South Carolina football knows the path. South Carolina already revealed its non-conference games, but on Wednesday night the SEC released the full confernece schedule for the 2025 season.

All teams will play the same opponents as 2024 with reversed locations. This means the Gamecocks will host Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt, with road games at LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Non-conference play will start with a neutral site game against Virginia Tech in week one in Atlanta, a standalone Sunday night game on Labor Day weekend. Following that will be the home opener against FCS South Carolina State in week two.

South Carolina will open SEC play at home for the first time in the Shane Beamer era, taking on Vanderbilt in the conference opener at Williams-Brice Stadium. A week later will be the first SEC road game, as the Gamecocks will travel to Missouri to compete for the Mayor's Cup. September will conclude with a home game against Kentucky. October will start with the first of two bye weeks, but then the schedule will ramp up from there.

October's first test will be an Oct. 11 road game in Baton Rouge against LSU, followed by Oklahoma's first ever visit to Columbia the following Saturday. And for the second year in a row, the Gamecocks will face the Sooners and Crimson Tide in back-to-back weeks. This time the double is a home one, with Alabama rolling in on Oct 25.

That leaves November without an SEC home game, but with two road trips and a bye in the first three weeks. South Carolina wil travel to Ole Miss on Nov. 1 before finally getting to its second bye week on Nov. 8, finishng out the SEC schedule with a trip to Texas A&M.

The regular season will conclude wth two in-state non-conference home games, first Coastal Carolina and then of course the annual rivalry game against Clemson.