It is officially talking season, or it will be next week.

Just one week out from SEC Media Days, the league revealed which players will represent each school along with their head coach at the annual event. In addition to Shane Beamer, linebacker Debo Williams, defensive tackle Alex Huntley and receiver Luke Doty will talk to the media in Dallas on Jul. 15 to kick off the four days.

South Carolina is going along with LSU, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt on day one this year, three teams all on the schedule for the 2024 campaign in weeks three, six and 11 respectively.

