You can make your plans for the fall, mostly.

South Carolina football already knew its first three kick-off times of the season after last week’s announcement, but learned game windows for the rest of its SEC slate when the league announced them on Tuesday. The SEC did not put exact start times out for these games, instead revealing what it called “windows” with every game either slotting into an early window (12-1 p.m.), a midday window (3:30-4:30 p.m.) or the night slot (6-8 p.m.).

In addition to the 4:15 p.m. game against Old Dominion, the 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Kentucky and the noon kick at home against LSU in the first three games of the season, South Carolina will also host its first night game of the season in week four against Akron. The Gamecocks will also get an SEC home game under the lights against Texas A&M on Nov. 2.

The back-to-back road games at Alabama and Oklahoma on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 will both be in the early windows, with the game at Alabama already confirmed for noon ET and the Oklahoma one in the "early" window, meaning it will not start later than 1 p.m. ET.

November's trip to Vanderbilt will be in the 'midday' window, as will the home game against Missouri and senior day will be at 4 p.m. ET against Wofford.

Only two games remain without any window for a time. The Oct. 5 home game against Ole Miss has been selected as "FLEX" meaning it will not be early afternoon, but could still be either midday or night. Rivalry week at Clemson is also still completely TBD due to the ACC controlling the broadcast window with its school playing at home.