After a breakthrough campaign last year, South Carolina men’s basketball knows its 18-game SEC slate.

The Gamecocks will have home-and-home match-ups against Georgia, Florida and Mississippi State, with one individual match-up against each of the other dozen teams in the conference.

South Carolina went 13-5 in conference play last season, enough for a four-way tie for second-place in the league. The Gamecocks will try to push even further up the standings this time around starting on Jan. 4 with in Starkville against Mississippi State.

Other notable dates on the schedule include a trip to Rupp Arena to take on Kentucky under new head coach Mark Pope on Feb. 8. Lamont Paris is 1-0 in his South Carolina career at Kentucky after pulling off an upset victory in his first season at the helm. John Calipari, who left the Kentucky job to take the head gig at Arkansas, will take his Razorbacks to Colonial Life Arena on March 1st.

Transfer forwards Nick Pringle and Jordan Butler will both get chances to take on their former schools. Pringle transferred in from Alabama after its Final Four run and will face his former teammates in Columbia on either January 7th or 8th in the SEC home opener, and Butler will get his turn when the Gamecocks travel to Missouri on Feb. 25.

Regular season action will close on Mar. 8 when South Carolina faces Tennessee in Knoxville before heading off to the SEC Tournament in Nashville the following week.