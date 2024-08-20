PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVgxNUYzVlRaTkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

SEC Announces South Carolina Men's Basketball Schedule

Alan Cole • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@Alan__Cole

After a breakthrough campaign last year, South Carolina men’s basketball knows its 18-game SEC slate.

The Gamecocks will have home-and-home match-ups against Georgia, Florida and Mississippi State, with one individual match-up against each of the other dozen teams in the conference.

South Carolina went 13-5 in conference play last season, enough for a four-way tie for second-place in the league. The Gamecocks will try to push even further up the standings this time around starting on Jan. 4 with in Starkville against Mississippi State.

Other notable dates on the schedule include a trip to Rupp Arena to take on Kentucky under new head coach Mark Pope on Feb. 8. Lamont Paris is 1-0 in his South Carolina career at Kentucky after pulling off an upset victory in his first season at the helm. John Calipari, who left the Kentucky job to take the head gig at Arkansas, will take his Razorbacks to Colonial Life Arena on March 1st.

Transfer forwards Nick Pringle and Jordan Butler will both get chances to take on their former schools. Pringle transferred in from Alabama after its Final Four run and will face his former teammates in Columbia on either January 7th or 8th in the SEC home opener, and Butler will get his turn when the Gamecocks travel to Missouri on Feb. 25.

Regular season action will close on Mar. 8 when South Carolina faces Tennessee in Knoxville before heading off to the SEC Tournament in Nashville the following week.

2024-25 South Carolina Men's Basketball SEC Schedule
Date  Opponent

Jan. 4

at MIssissippi State

Jan. 7/8

vs. Alabama

Jan. 11

vs. Auburn

Jan. 14/15

at Vanderbilt

Jan. 18

at Oklahoma

Jan. 21/22

vs. Florida

Jan. 25

vs. Mississippi State

Jan. 28/29

at Georgia

Feb. 1

vs. Texas A&M

Feb. 8

at Kentucky

Feb. 11/12

vs. Ole Miss

Feb. 15

at Florida

Feb. 18/19

at LSU

Feb. 22

vs. Texas

Feb. 25

at Missouri

Mar. 1

vs. Arkansas

Mar. 4/5

vs. Georgia

Mar. 8

at Tennessee

