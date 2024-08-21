PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVgxNUYzVlRaTkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
SEC Announces South Carolina Women's Basketball Schedule

Alan Cole • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
The streak currently stands at 47, and the quest to continue it will start on Jan. 2, 2025.

South Carolina women’s basketball has won 47 consecutive regular season SEC games dating back to the 2021-22 season, finishing each of the last two campaigns with a perfect 16-0 record. This year Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks will face each other the other 15 SEC teams once with the exception of newcomers Texas, a series which will be a home-and-home.

Texas is the marquee name on the schedule with both teams expected to be ranked in the pre-season top-10 nationally, with the two games scheduled for Jan. 12 and Feb. 9. The former game is at Colonial Life Arena, while the latter will be in Austin.

Elsewhere on the schedule is another trip from Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers, a match-up pitting the past two National Champions against each other. South Carolina beat LSU in the SEC Championship Game last season, and the two will meet on Jan. 23 at Colonial LIfe Arena.

New Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell will get her first shot at the defending National Champions on Jan. 27 in Knoxville, and new Kentucky head coach Kenny Brooks will bring an impressive transfer portal class to Columbia on DATE. Transfer forward Maryam Dauda will also get a chance to face her former teammates when Arkansas travels to Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 20.

The regular season finale is scheduled for Mar. 2 against Kentucky, with the SEC Tournament beginning in Greenville the following Wednesday.

2024-25 South Carolina Women's Basketball SEC Schedule
Date Opponent

Jan. 2

at Missouri

Jan. 5

at Mississippi State

Jan. 9

vs. Texas A&M

Jan. 12

vs. Texas

Jan. 16

at Alabama

Jan. 19

vs.Oklahoma

Jan. 23

vs. LSU

Jan. 27

at Tennessee

Feb. 2

vs. Auburn

Feb. 6

at Georgia

Feb. 9

at Texas

Feb. 13

vs. Florida

Feb. 20

vs. Arkansas

Feb. 23

at Vanderbilt

Feb. 27

at Ole Miss

Mar. 2

vs. Kentucky

