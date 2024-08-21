The streak currently stands at 47, and the quest to continue it will start on Jan. 2, 2025.

South Carolina women’s basketball has won 47 consecutive regular season SEC games dating back to the 2021-22 season, finishing each of the last two campaigns with a perfect 16-0 record. This year Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks will face each other the other 15 SEC teams once with the exception of newcomers Texas, a series which will be a home-and-home.

Texas is the marquee name on the schedule with both teams expected to be ranked in the pre-season top-10 nationally, with the two games scheduled for Jan. 12 and Feb. 9. The former game is at Colonial Life Arena, while the latter will be in Austin.

Elsewhere on the schedule is another trip from Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers, a match-up pitting the past two National Champions against each other. South Carolina beat LSU in the SEC Championship Game last season, and the two will meet on Jan. 23 at Colonial LIfe Arena.

New Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell will get her first shot at the defending National Champions on Jan. 27 in Knoxville, and new Kentucky head coach Kenny Brooks will bring an impressive transfer portal class to Columbia on DATE. Transfer forward Maryam Dauda will also get a chance to face her former teammates when Arkansas travels to Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 20.

The regular season finale is scheduled for Mar. 2 against Kentucky, with the SEC Tournament beginning in Greenville the following Wednesday.